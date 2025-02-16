Winter storm warnings have been issued for two areas of Michigan, with up to 13 inches of snow forecast

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for two areas in Michigan ahead of the expected snowfall this weekend. Through Sunday night, both areas are expected to receive up to a foot or more of snow.

The Lower Peninsula is home to the first Winter Storm Warning Area. It is made up of Alpena, Alcona, Arenac, Iosco, and Presque Isle counties. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the NWS, “moderate to heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations by Sunday evening will range from 8 to 13 inches.”

Gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow are likely in this area. This will reduce visibility on the roadways. Motorists should be cautious and allow extra time.

“Travel can be extremely difficult. If you need to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

A Winter Storm Warning will be issued for two counties in the Upper Peninsula later today. Marquette and Baraga counties will issue warnings beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS predicted heavy lake-effect snow off Lake Superior.

“Many locations could see 3-6 inches of snow through Sunday while the higher terrain of Marquette and Baraga counties could potentially climb above a foot,” the National Weather Service’s Marquette office stated. “Expect hazardous to dangerous travel conditions in these locations.”

