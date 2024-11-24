Will Your December SSI Check Arrive Early? Find Out the Schedule

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a program that provides financial assistance to people with low income and limited resources.

The payment is made by the federal government, and it happens on the 1st of each month, though this may change if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday.

The next SSI payment will be on November 1, 2024, and there are some important changes and updates for December too.

SSI Payment Schedule for November and December 2024

This year, recipients of SSI will receive two checks in November. The first check will be for November 1, and then, due to a change in the schedule, the December check will be issued earlier than usual. Instead of receiving it on December 1, people will get their December payment on November 29, 2024.

This means that you will get two checks, one for November and another for December, both before the new year.

The reason for this is that December 1st falls on a weekend, and the government cannot issue payments on a holiday or weekend. Therefore, both payments will arrive in November.

Eligibility for SSI Payments

To receive SSI, you must meet specific requirements. You must have:

Low income and limited resources

and limited resources Be a U.S. citizen or a U.S. national (some non-citizens may qualify)

or a (some non-citizens may qualify) Be blind, disabled, or at least 65 years old

If you meet these criteria, you will be eligible for monthly SSI payments, including the upcoming November 1 payment and the early December payment.

What About the January 2025 SSI Payment?

The January 2025 SSI payment will not be sent on January 1 because it is a federal holiday. Instead, the payment will be made on December 31, 2024.

This means that if you qualify for SSI, you will receive the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) raise in December 2024. This COLA raise will give eligible recipients an extra $276 in 2025, which is about $23 more per month.

Impact of the COLA Raise for 2025

The COLA is an increase in SSI payments to keep up with inflation. For 2025, people will get an additional $276 per year, which means $23 more each month. If you are married, the increase is even more significant, with up to $350 extra per month, meaning $420 more per year.

Important Dates to Remember

November 1, 2024 : Regular SSI payment

: Regular SSI payment November 29, 2024 : Early payment for December

: Early payment for December 31, 2024 : Early payment for January (due to the holiday)

: Early payment for (due to the holiday) January 1, 2025: No payment (Federal Holiday)