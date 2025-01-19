US local news

Wife killed and husband hurt while attempting to save their pets from a Pit Bull assault in their own backyard

Three pit bulls attacked the couple and their pets at their Missouri home, killing the wife and injuring her husband, according to officials.

Officers responded to the scene in St. Louis after shots were reported fired and discovered Gladys Anthony, 62, severely injured, and her 73-year-old husband injured after being set on by the dogs, according to police.

According to local reports, the incident began when Anthony returned home from work and allowed her family’s own dogs into the backyard. She had just let one dog back in the house when she noticed her other dog being attacked.

The woman’s 9-year-old grandson witnessed the incident and attempted to help. The grandchild was not injured. The dog was injured, but it is expected to survive.

The man tried to fight the dogs off with a broom and fired shots in their direction to distract them, but the gun jammed. Officers used pepper spray after encountering the animals, forcing the dogs to flee the scene.

According to Fox News, when officers arrived, the woman was heavily bleeding and barely conscious. Responders brought the woman inside the house and provided aid by applying tourniquets until EMS arrived.

Her daughter, Keshia Anthony, described the horrifying incident.

“There wasn’t anything that could stop those dogs… There was nothing that could be done to prevent those damn dogs from touching her. It is a problem. “Why would you let such vicious dogs loose?” she told KSDK.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead during surgery. She was only days away from celebrating her birthday. Anthony’s husband was bitten on his arms and legs and chose to seek treatment later.

Police were able to locate the dogs after noticing them entering a neighboring yard. The dogs were seized by animal control. The owner, a 54-year-old man, is cooperating with authorities, according to the outlet.

The animals will stay with animal control until further notice.

Chief Justin Hauser of the St Louis Environmental Health Bureau told local media that officials had responded to the dogs’ home twice before the incident.

It’s unclear whether the dog owner will face criminal charges.

