Why won’t I be able to get a maximum of $4,873 in Social Security in 2025?

By Joseph

Published on:

In the United States, everyone who gets Social Security gets a bigger check every year thanks to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). This changes the maximum amount of money that can be withdrawn when you retire. Because of this, the highest amount of money we could get from Social Security used to be $4,874. That amount is no longer a limit on benefits.

In the same way, SSI, disability, or widowhood payments work the same way. Each type of benefit will have a new maximum check in 2025. This means that beginning in January of next year, some Americans will be able to enjoy a good amount. Keep in mind that this new increase will help all beneficiaries, even if they do not get the maximum check.

This is all done with the same goal in mind: to fight annual inflation. We will have a little extra money because of the COLA, which will make inflation not stand out too much. The COLA does not raise Social Security benefits as much as inflation, but any help is always appreciated.

What will the maximum Social Security check be in 2025?

No matter what group we are in, our monthly benefits will either reach a new level or be a different level. In this way, we can find out everything we need to know by looking at the biggest benefits.

So, here are the new maximum checks that people will be able to get from Social Security in 2025:

  • Disability. 4,018 dollars per month.
  • Full Retirement. 4,018 dollars per month.
  • Retirement at age 70. 5,180 dollars per month.

The remaining Social Security retirement benefits from 2024 may be a little different because they will depend on many things. There is no doubt that every retiree in the US will directly benefit from this increase in benefits.

What will the maximum SSI be in 2025?

With all of that in mind, we should also know that in 2025, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment will go up, giving people an extra payment. Every month, the payment will add up to $967. People in the US who get this kind of benefit and get the maximum check will be able to get almost $1,000 a month.

People in the US who do not get the maximum amount of SSI in 2025 will also get the COLA increase. All people who get SSI from Social Security will be able to get this 2.5% increase in 2025.

The best part is that we do not have to do anything to get this increase every month. We can get this kind of payment every month as long as the payment is accepted. All we have to do now is wait until 2025 to get a new Social Security payment that includes the COLA.

