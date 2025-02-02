Who will be able to retire with Social Security in 2025? US Government confirms requirements

Social Security is an essential requirement for residency in the United States. This document enables people to carry out various procedures and formalities that are critical for citizens, so obtaining one is regarded as a fundamental aspect of life in America.

In fact, all US residents are eligible to apply for a Social Security number; some non-citizens can also apply if they work, attend school, or have a legitimate non-work reason.

As a result, a Social Security number is a nine-digit document that is unique and non-transferable to each individual. The SSA cannot accept photocopies or notarized copies of documents, so originals or copies certified by the agency that issued them must be presented.

All documents must be valid. Furthermore, according to the legislation, the Administration cannot accept a receipt as proof that the document was requested. As a result, the following procedures can be carried out in conjunction with the presentation of this document:

File taxes

Start a job

Open a bank account

Apply for a loan

Obtain a passport

Claim government benefits

Documentation for an adult in the USA

According to the institutions in charge of these matters, in order to obtain an original Social Security card, an adult person born in the United States must present a series of original documents in addition to meeting the Administration’s requirements for processing their request.