Who Qualifies for the New $697 Federal Payment on Black Friday? Social Security Reveals Details

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment scheduled for November 29, 2024 will be a welcome financial boost for many recipients, coinciding with the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. However, this payment comes with specific eligibility requirements and scheduling nuances that SSI beneficiaries should understand.

Eligibility for SSI

SSI is a federal benefit program designed to assist individuals in challenging financial situations. To qualify, you must meet these key criteria:

  • Income and Resources: Applicants must have a low income and limited resources.
  • Additional Requirements: Beneficiaries must be at least 65 years old, blind, or have a qualifying disability.

If you have never applied or been approved for SSI, you are not eligible for this payment.

Payment on Black Friday

While the timing of this payment coincides with Black Friday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedules payments based on business days.

  • November Payment: Beneficiaries already received their November SSI check on November 1, 2024.
  • December Payment: The SSA will issue the December SSI payment on November 29, as December 1 falls on a Sunday, a non-business day.

This early payment schedule ensures beneficiaries receive their funds without delay, though it might feel like an extra check within the same month.

Final Payment of 2024

No, the November 29 SSI payment is technically for December and is not the last payment of 2024.

  • December 31 Payment: The first SSI payment for 2025 is scheduled for December 31, 2024, as January 1 is a federal holiday.
  • This payment will reflect the 2.5% 2025 COLA increase, raising the average benefit to $697, with some individuals receiving up to $967.

Planning Your Budget

To manage these payments effectively:

  • Treat the November 29 payment as your December income.
  • Recognize that the December 31 payment is for January 2025 and includes the COLA boost.
  • Plan your monthly budget accordingly to avoid overspending during the holiday season.

Key Dates

DatePayment MonthDetails
November 29, 2024December 2024SSI payment due to December 1 being a Sunday.
December 31, 2024January 2025Includes the 2.5% COLA increase.

While the Black Friday SSI payment might seem like a convenient holiday bonus, its timing is purely based on the SSA’s scheduling policies. Staying informed and planning wisely will help you maximize these benefits during the busy holiday season.

FAQs

Why is the SSI payment on November 29?

December 1 falls on a Sunday, so the SSA moved the payment.

Does the Black Friday payment include COLA?

No, the COLA increase starts with the December 31 payment.

Who qualifies for SSI payments?

Low-income individuals aged 65+, blind, or disabled.

When will the last SSI payment of 2024 be made?

On December 31, for January 2025 with a 2.5% COLA boost.

How much will the 2025 COLA increase SSI?

The average payment will rise to $697, up to $967 for individuals.

