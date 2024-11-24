Who Qualifies for the New $697 Federal Payment on Black Friday? Social Security Reveals Details

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment scheduled for November 29, 2024 will be a welcome financial boost for many recipients, coinciding with the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. However, this payment comes with specific eligibility requirements and scheduling nuances that SSI beneficiaries should understand.

Eligibility for SSI

SSI is a federal benefit program designed to assist individuals in challenging financial situations. To qualify, you must meet these key criteria:

Income and Resources : Applicants must have a low income and limited resources.

: Applicants must have a low income and limited resources. Additional Requirements: Beneficiaries must be at least 65 years old, blind, or have a qualifying disability.

If you have never applied or been approved for SSI, you are not eligible for this payment.

Payment on Black Friday

While the timing of this payment coincides with Black Friday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedules payments based on business days.

November Payment : Beneficiaries already received their November SSI check on November 1, 2024 .

: Beneficiaries already received their November SSI check on . December Payment: The SSA will issue the December SSI payment on November 29, as December 1 falls on a Sunday, a non-business day.

This early payment schedule ensures beneficiaries receive their funds without delay, though it might feel like an extra check within the same month.

Final Payment of 2024

No, the November 29 SSI payment is technically for December and is not the last payment of 2024.

December 31 Payment : The first SSI payment for 2025 is scheduled for December 31, 2024 , as January 1 is a federal holiday.

: The first SSI payment for 2025 is scheduled for , as is a federal holiday. This payment will reflect the 2.5% 2025 COLA increase, raising the average benefit to $697, with some individuals receiving up to $967.

Planning Your Budget

To manage these payments effectively:

Treat the November 29 payment as your December income.

as your December income. Recognize that the December 31 payment is for January 2025 and includes the COLA boost.

is for January 2025 and includes the COLA boost. Plan your monthly budget accordingly to avoid overspending during the holiday season.

Key Dates

Date Payment Month Details November 29, 2024 December 2024 SSI payment due to December 1 being a Sunday. December 31, 2024 January 2025 Includes the 2.5% COLA increase.

While the Black Friday SSI payment might seem like a convenient holiday bonus, its timing is purely based on the SSA’s scheduling policies. Staying informed and planning wisely will help you maximize these benefits during the busy holiday season.

