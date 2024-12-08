Who Is Eligible for SNAP Payments in Texas Next Week? Dates and Eligibility Details

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a crucial role in supporting millions of families across the United States, including Texas. With the holiday season upon us, many Texans are eager to know when they will receive their SNAP benefits to plan for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.
While no seasonal increases have been announced, the disbursement dates for December are set. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, benefit amounts, and payment schedules in Texas.
SNAP Eligibility
SNAP eligibility and benefits depend on household size and income. As of October 2024, the maximum benefit amounts for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia are as follows:
|Household Size
|Maximum Benefit
|1 person
|$292
|2 people
|$536
|3 people
|$768
|4 people
|$975
|5 people
|$1,158
|6 people
|$1,390
|7 people
|$1,536
|8 people
|$1,756
|Each additional person
|+$220
SNAP Payment Schedule
In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed based on the last two digits of the household’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. Payments are staggered across the month, starting on December 1 and ending on December 28.
Payment Dates
|Last Two Digits of EDG
|Payment Date
|00–03
|December 1
|04–06
|December 2
|07–10
|December 3
|11–13
|December 4
|14–17
|December 5
|18–20
|December 6
|21–24
|December 7
|25–27
|December 8
|28–31
|December 9
|32–34
|December 10
|35–38
|December 11
|39–41
|December 12
|42–45
|December 13
|46–49
|December 14
|50–53
|December 15
|54–57
|December 16
|58–60
|December 17
|61–64
|December 18
|65–67
|December 19
|68–71
|December 20
|72–74
|December 21
|75–78
|December 22
|79–81
|December 23
|82–85
|December 24
|86–88
|December 25
|89–92
|December 26
|93–95
|December 27
|96–99
|December 28
Old Issuance Schedule
Households certified for SNAP before May 1, 2023, will continue to receive benefits according to their original issuance schedule.
Planning Ahead
With the holiday season in full swing, early planning is essential to ensure you make the most of your SNAP benefits:
- Shop Early: Avoid last-minute price increases by purchasing your holiday groceries well in advance.
- Stick to a Budget: Prioritize essential items like proteins, vegetables, and grains.
- Look for Deals: Many stores offer holiday discounts that can stretch your benefits further.
- Use Coupons: Combine store deals with coupons for additional savings.
Texas SNAP beneficiaries can count on timely payments in December, with distributions running from the 1st to the 28th based on EDG numbers. While no special increases for the holiday season have been announced, careful planning and budgeting can help households prepare for festive meals. Ensure your account information is up-to-date to avoid any payment delays, and enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.
FAQs
When are December SNAP payments in Texas?
Payments run from December 1 to December 28 based on EDG numbers.
How are SNAP payment dates determined?
Payment dates depend on the last two digits of the EDG number.
What is the maximum SNAP benefit for 4 people?
The maximum benefit for a family of four is $975.
Do old SNAP schedules still apply?
Yes, households certified before May 1, 2023, retain their old schedule.
Can SNAP benefits increase for the holidays?
No increases have been announced for the holiday season.