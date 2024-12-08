Finance

Who Is Eligible for SNAP Payments in Texas Next Week? Dates and Eligibility Details

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a crucial role in supporting millions of families across the United States, including Texas. With the holiday season upon us, many Texans are eager to know when they will receive their SNAP benefits to plan for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.

While no seasonal increases have been announced, the disbursement dates for December are set. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, benefit amounts, and payment schedules in Texas.

SNAP Eligibility

SNAP eligibility and benefits depend on household size and income. As of October 2024, the maximum benefit amounts for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia are as follows:

Household SizeMaximum Benefit
1 person$292
2 people$536
3 people$768
4 people$975
5 people$1,158
6 people$1,390
7 people$1,536
8 people$1,756
Each additional person+$220

SNAP Payment Schedule

In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed based on the last two digits of the household’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. Payments are staggered across the month, starting on December 1 and ending on December 28.

Payment Dates

Last Two Digits of EDGPayment Date
00–03December 1
04–06December 2
07–10December 3
11–13December 4
14–17December 5
18–20December 6
21–24December 7
25–27December 8
28–31December 9
32–34December 10
35–38December 11
39–41December 12
42–45December 13
46–49December 14
50–53December 15
54–57December 16
58–60December 17
61–64December 18
65–67December 19
68–71December 20
72–74December 21
75–78December 22
79–81December 23
82–85December 24
86–88December 25
89–92December 26
93–95December 27
96–99December 28

Old Issuance Schedule

Households certified for SNAP before May 1, 2023, will continue to receive benefits according to their original issuance schedule.

Planning Ahead

With the holiday season in full swing, early planning is essential to ensure you make the most of your SNAP benefits:

  1. Shop Early: Avoid last-minute price increases by purchasing your holiday groceries well in advance.
  2. Stick to a Budget: Prioritize essential items like proteins, vegetables, and grains.
  3. Look for Deals: Many stores offer holiday discounts that can stretch your benefits further.
  4. Use Coupons: Combine store deals with coupons for additional savings.

Texas SNAP beneficiaries can count on timely payments in December, with distributions running from the 1st to the 28th based on EDG numbers. While no special increases for the holiday season have been announced, careful planning and budgeting can help households prepare for festive meals. Ensure your account information is up-to-date to avoid any payment delays, and enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.

FAQs

When are December SNAP payments in Texas?

Payments run from December 1 to December 28 based on EDG numbers.

How are SNAP payment dates determined?

Payment dates depend on the last two digits of the EDG number.

What is the maximum SNAP benefit for 4 people?

The maximum benefit for a family of four is $975.

Do old SNAP schedules still apply?

Yes, households certified before May 1, 2023, retain their old schedule.

Can SNAP benefits increase for the holidays?

No increases have been announced for the holiday season.

