Who Is Eligible for SNAP Payments in Texas Next Week? Dates and Eligibility Details

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) plays a crucial role in supporting millions of families across the United States, including Texas. With the holiday season upon us, many Texans are eager to know when they will receive their SNAP benefits to plan for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.

While no seasonal increases have been announced, the disbursement dates for December are set. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, benefit amounts, and payment schedules in Texas.

SNAP Eligibility

SNAP eligibility and benefits depend on household size and income. As of October 2024, the maximum benefit amounts for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia are as follows:

Household Size Maximum Benefit 1 person $292 2 people $536 3 people $768 4 people $975 5 people $1,158 6 people $1,390 7 people $1,536 8 people $1,756 Each additional person +$220

SNAP Payment Schedule

In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed based on the last two digits of the household’s Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number. Payments are staggered across the month, starting on December 1 and ending on December 28.

Payment Dates

Last Two Digits of EDG Payment Date 00–03 December 1 04–06 December 2 07–10 December 3 11–13 December 4 14–17 December 5 18–20 December 6 21–24 December 7 25–27 December 8 28–31 December 9 32–34 December 10 35–38 December 11 39–41 December 12 42–45 December 13 46–49 December 14 50–53 December 15 54–57 December 16 58–60 December 17 61–64 December 18 65–67 December 19 68–71 December 20 72–74 December 21 75–78 December 22 79–81 December 23 82–85 December 24 86–88 December 25 89–92 December 26 93–95 December 27 96–99 December 28

Old Issuance Schedule

Households certified for SNAP before May 1, 2023, will continue to receive benefits according to their original issuance schedule.

Planning Ahead

With the holiday season in full swing, early planning is essential to ensure you make the most of your SNAP benefits:

Shop Early: Avoid last-minute price increases by purchasing your holiday groceries well in advance. Stick to a Budget: Prioritize essential items like proteins, vegetables, and grains. Look for Deals: Many stores offer holiday discounts that can stretch your benefits further. Use Coupons: Combine store deals with coupons for additional savings.

Texas SNAP beneficiaries can count on timely payments in December, with distributions running from the 1st to the 28th based on EDG numbers. While no special increases for the holiday season have been announced, careful planning and budgeting can help households prepare for festive meals. Ensure your account information is up-to-date to avoid any payment delays, and enjoy the holiday season with peace of mind.

