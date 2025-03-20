White House insider acknowledges Elon Musk is no longer serving as a ‘heat shield’ for Trump: MSNBC

According to MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough, his contacts within the administration believe that using the deeply unpopular Musk and his DOGE team as a “heat shield” to deflect criticism of Trump may have reached its limit.

On Wednesday, the MSNBC host spoke to his panel. He stated: “I talked to a source very close to the White House and the president who said they see Elon Musk’s poll numbers going down and the idea that he’s somehow a quote, ‘heat shield,’ and somebody told me last night, close to the president, that heat shield’s not working anymore.”

Pointing to Republicans who have been subjected to abuse from constituents at highly contentious town halls, Scarborough elaborated, “Elon Musk’s numbers are going down, the president’s numbers in some areas are going down, so there has been blowback, I will say, from members of Congress who see what we’re seeing here in these clips.”

“I have seen members of Congress go out and do that, and I have seen members of Congress hide from their constituents and hiding from constituents does not work,” the former Republican legislator said. “Better to go out, get the feedback and get the blowback and adjust than to hide in your offices.”

