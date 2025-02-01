US local news

Where can I watch the Super Bowl 2025? TV channels and streaming where you may watch the game

The Super Bowl LIX, which will crown the 2024 NFL season champion, will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at one of the league’s favorite venues, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While the New Orleans venue has hosted the NFL’s biggest game of the season, it had not been visited in 11 years, since the contentious Harbaugh Bowl in 2013, in which John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens narrowly defeated his brother Jim and the San Francisco 49ers 31-34.

That night, there was a 20-minute blackout in the third quarter, halting the Niners’ comeback attempt after the Ravens dominated the first half.

Who is in the Super Bowl 2025?

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Which channel will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2025?

This season, the Super Bowl will be broadcast exclusively on Fox and Tubi, though there are other options to watch the broadcast in Spanish (Fox Deportes and Telemundo), in a historic year, as there will be two simultaneous Spanish-language broadcasts of the most important sporting event in the United States.

How can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

If you want to feel like you are watching the game from behind the benches at the 50-yard line, Fox offers a 1080p and enhanced 4K resolution broadcast for viewing devices, as well as a TV service that supports 4K video.

The cable TV services that have this broadcast available are:

  • Cox
  • DIRECTV
  • DISH
  • Fubo
  • Optimum
  • Verizon Fios
  • Xfinity
  • YouTube TV

To access 4K content from some providers, you must purchase a separate add-on or upgrade your subscription plan. For example, YouTube TV requires 4K Plus for $9.99 per month, whereas Fubo provides 4K streaming with its Elite plan or higher.

How many people usually watch the Super Bowl?

Over the years, the Super Bowl has attracted over 100 million viewers in the United States and more than 200 million worldwide.

How much guacamole is consumed during the Super Bowl?

According to various sources, around eight million pounds of guacamole, or the equivalent of 3628.73 tons, are eaten on this day annually

Who will broadcast the 2025 Super Bowl?

Fox has named Kevin Burkhardt as the play-by-play announcer, with former quarterback Tom Brady serving as the analyst.

Super Bowl Commercials 2025

Brands that have already committed to be in the big game’s commercials are GoDaddy, Häagen Dazs, MSC Cruises, Disney, DoorDash, Lays, Pringles, Bosch, Tontino’s Pizza Roll, Reese’s, Ritz, Mountain Dew, among others.

