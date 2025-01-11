Whataburger officially breaks ground in North Carolina, with eight new locations announced for 2025

Whataburger, a Texas-based burger chain, has begun its expansion into North Carolina this week.

On Tuesday, executives joined Hickory Mayor Hank Guess in breaking ground for the state’s first Whataburger location.

The company, known for its signature burgers, spicy ketchup, and 24-hour service, has announced plans for seven North Carolina restaurants and one in South Carolina.

New Whataburger Locations and Opening Timelines:

Gastonia (3415 E Franklin Boulevard) : Late spring

: Late spring Charlotte (12935 Albemarle Road) : Early summer

: Early summer Indian Land, SC (8574 Charlotte Highway) : Mid-summer

: Mid-summer Winston-Salem (291 Harvey Street) : Late summer

: Late summer Greensboro (address forthcoming) : Late summer

: Late summer High Point (2713 North Main Street) : Early fall

: Early fall Archdale (10118 North Main Street) : Fall

: Fall Raleigh: Late 2025-Early 2026

All restaurants will have 24-hour double drive-thrus and digital services, including curbside ordering.

This follows Whataburger’s successful entry into South Carolina last year, where they now have numerous locations throughout the state.

SOURCE