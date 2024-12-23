US local news

What the hell was that? Trump pauses his speech to investigate’strange sound’ on stage

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

What the hell was that Trump pauses his speech to investigate'strange sound' on stage

President-elect Donald Trump halted his speech to MAGA supporters after claiming to hear a “strange sound” onstage.

At Sunday’s AmFest in Arizona, Trump was talking about undocumented immigration when he was interrupted by what appeared to be noise.

“We had an open border,” the president-elect said. “They’re gang members, they’re drug dealers, they’re drug addicts, people that were sick, people that were healthy and strong.”

“What the hell was that?” he inquired, halting his speech to look up. “You get the little yips up here every once in a while.”

“I’m curious as to why there was such a peculiar sound. I’ve heard some unusual noises.

Following the little pause, Trump resumed his rage.

“Every foreign gang member will be expelled, and I will immediately designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” he said. “We’re going to do it immediately.”

SOURCE

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

