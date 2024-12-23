What the hell was that? Trump pauses his speech to investigate’strange sound’ on stage

President-elect Donald Trump halted his speech to MAGA supporters after claiming to hear a “strange sound” onstage.

At Sunday’s AmFest in Arizona, Trump was talking about undocumented immigration when he was interrupted by what appeared to be noise.

“We had an open border,” the president-elect said. “They’re gang members, they’re drug dealers, they’re drug addicts, people that were sick, people that were healthy and strong.”

“What the hell was that?” he inquired, halting his speech to look up. “You get the little yips up here every once in a while.”

“I’m curious as to why there was such a peculiar sound. I’ve heard some unusual noises.

Following the little pause, Trump resumed his rage.

“Every foreign gang member will be expelled, and I will immediately designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations,” he said. “We’re going to do it immediately.”

