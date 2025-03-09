What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse? Here’s how a rare ‘blood moon’ will appear next week

Next week, the Earth will pass between the sun and the moon, resulting in a total lunar eclipse.

As the Earth moves in front of the sun, blocking its light, the moon will turn a dark reddish orange, dubbed the “blood moon.”

The upcoming total lunar eclipse will last several hours on the night of Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14. Unlike the rare total solar eclipse in 2024, which only covered a portion of the states, this month’s lunar eclipse will be visible in all 48 states.

Here’s what you should know about the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is directly between the moon and the sun. The Earth casts a shadow on the lunar surface, dimming it.

The moon does not produce its own light. It shines because its surface reflects sunlight. When the Earth blocks the sun, a lunar eclipse occurs.

During a total lunar eclipse, sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere before hitting the moon’s surface. Because these longer wavelengths pass through the atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths scatter, causing the moon to appear orange or red, according to NASA. The more dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the moon becomes.

What does a total lunar eclipse look like?

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon does not reflect sunlight, so it appears dimmer from Earth. For several hours, the dim moon appeared reddish orange.

How long does a total lunar eclipse last?

Total lunar eclipses last several hours. Next week’s lunar eclipse is expected to last over three and a half hours, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s the best way to view a total lunar eclipse?

While special equipment is not required to observe a total lunar eclipse, telescopes and binoculars can improve the viewing experience. Regardless, a dark area away from light pollution and trees is ideal.

Are total lunar eclipses rare?

According to Astronomy, a space magazine, total lunar eclipses occur every two and a half years, making them not uncommon.

What is the next total lunar eclipse?

NASA predicts that the next total lunar eclipse will be visible in the United States on March 3, 2026.

What is the different between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth lies between the sun and the moon. During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, preventing the sun’s light from reaching Earth.

Source