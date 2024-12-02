What Is the Amount of This Week’s CalFresh December Payment, and Who Is Eligible to Receive It?

CalFresh, known nationally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides critical support to low-income households by helping them purchase nutritious food. Payments are distributed electronically through an EBT card, which can be used at most grocery stores and food retailers. As December approaches, here’s what you need to know about payment schedules, eligibility, and resources for beneficiaries.
Payment Schedule
CalFresh payments for December are disbursed during the first 10 days of the month. The exact payment date depends on the last digit of your case number:
|Last Digit of Case Number
|Payment Date
|1
|December 1
|2
|December 2
|3
|December 3
|4
|December 4
|5
|December 5
|6
|December 6
|7
|December 7
|8
|December 8
|9
|December 9
|0
|December 10
This consistent schedule helps recipients plan their grocery purchases and household budgets effectively.
Additional Benefits
If you’re enrolled in CalWORKs (cash aid), payments are made during the first three days of the month based on the program’s schedule.
Who is Eligible?
CalFresh benefits are available to a wide range of individuals and families, not just those receiving public assistance. In 2019, eligibility expanded to include recipients of SSI/SSP (Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment), allowing more low-income individuals to access food assistance.
Key Points for SSI/SSP Recipients
- Monthly SSI/SSP benefits remain unchanged.
- CalFresh adds food benefits to eligible individuals’ resources.
If you’re unsure about eligibility or need assistance applying, contact your county’s social services agency.
Resources for Beneficiaries
CalFresh ensures beneficiaries have access to multilingual support services to address payment issues or other concerns. Here’s how to get help:
Multilingual Support
Services are offered in English, Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and other languages, with guaranteed interpretation assistance for any language.
Missing Payment Assistance
If you experience problems with benefit deposits, a dedicated online resource provides guidance on resolving common issues, including delayed payments or errors.
CalFresh Matters
CalFresh is more than just a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for millions of American families. By expanding access to critical resources and providing consistent support, the program helps to improve nutrition, reduce food insecurity, and enhance the quality of life for those in need.
As December payments arrive, beneficiaries can rely on CalFresh to continue meeting their nutritional needs and providing a foundation for a healthier lifestyle.
FAQs
When are CalFresh December payments issued?
Payments are made from December 1 to December 10 based on case numbers.
Who can qualify for CalFresh benefits?
Low-income individuals, including SSI/SSP recipients, are eligible.
How do I check a missing payment?
Contact your county social services agency or visit the online resource page.
What is the purpose of CalFresh?
CalFresh helps low-income families buy nutritious food and improve quality of life.
Can I get CalFresh if I receive SSI/SSP?
Yes, SSI/SSP recipients are eligible for food benefits without changes to cash aid.