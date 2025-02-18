What age is too old to shovel snow? What you should know now that Michigan is blanketed

With parts of Michigan covered in more than a foot of snow over the weekend, many people are spending Presidents Day digging out their homes.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas received more than a foot of snow during a coast-to-coast winter storm over the weekend. When clearing your driveway and sidewalks this winter, whether you use a snow thrower or a shovel, remember to prioritize your safety.

Here’s what you should know.

How can you stay safe while clearing snow?

When clearing winter snow, make sure to follow safe methods. Whether you’re using a snowplow or manually clearing snow with a shovel, here are some tips to remember:

Dress warmly with a winter coat, hat, gloves and secure shoes or boots

Check weather conditions. Avoid heading out in dangerous conditions

Drink water before clearing snow

Read your device’s owner’s manual

Avoid excess strain on your body

Keep children and pets indoors while clearing snow

Avoid steep slopes

Remove any obstacles in your path

How old is too old to shovel snow?

According to the American Heart Association, adults over the age of 45 should exercise caution when shoveling. People with known or suspected heart disease, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol are especially vulnerable, according to the association.

Individuals who smoke, are obese, or live a sedentary lifestyle should exercise extra caution.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that people with heart disease avoid shoveling because it can pose a serious risk to them. The combination of strenuous physical activity and cold weather may result in a heart attack. This can happen when blood vessels constrict in cold weather, increasing blood pressure and possibly causing chest pain.

What should you know about shoveling?

If you decide to clear snow by hand with shovels, keep an eye on the weather and avoid putting too much strain on your body.

Shovel freshly fallen snow because it will be lighter and easier to shovel shortly after falling. Experts recommend shoveling when 2-4 inches of snow has fallen, clearing the snow before it is walked on or driven over.

Choose appropriate shovels for the task. Standard wood, metal, or plastic snow shovels are available, as well as an ergonomic shovel for easier lifting and a pusher or wide shovel for sliding across pavement.

Prepare your body for the physical demands of manual snow clearing. Drink plenty of water beforehand, and dress warmly. Keep an eye out for ice paths on pathways and take regular breaks to avoid strain on your back and shoulders.

What should you know about snow-clearing devices?

Before using machinery, make sure you’re prepared to do so safely. Experts recommend reading the device’s owner’s manual, which includes descriptions of how to use the snow thrower as well as safety instructions.

Prepare fuel-powered devices with the manufacturer’s recommended fuel and fuel less than 30 days old. Keep fresh fuel nearby in case you need to refuel your equipment, and always turn off the machinery before refueling. Never add fuel to a hot or running machine engine because it poses a significant safety risk to the operator.

Before connecting the equipment, ensure that battery-powered devices are fully charged.

If snow accumulates in the equipment, always use tools or sticks to clear it. Before unclogging any jams, ensure that all equipment is turned off. Never insert your hands into the device’s chute or auger because the sharp machinery can be dangerous.

Source