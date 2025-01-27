Winter weather news

Western New York Winter Alert: 12 inches of snow and 60 mph winds are expected along I-90 Monday

Buffalo, NY – Western New York is bracing for a major winter storm Monday, which will bring heavy snow and strong winds. Areas east of Lake Ontario could receive up to 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected along Interstate 90 and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch, which will be in effect Monday morning and last until late Monday night.

These conditions could result in hazardous travel, reduced visibility, and scattered power outages. Lake Effect Snow Warnings are also in effect, especially in Jefferson County and other areas near the lake.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose outdoor items and plan for difficult travel conditions. Drivers on I-90 and other major highways should exercise caution, as blowing snow can reduce visibility to dangerous levels.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s throughout the week, with snow showers expected through Wednesday. Conditions are expected to improve slightly by Thursday, but cold temperatures will remain.

Check local weather updates and prepare for the storm’s potential impacts.

