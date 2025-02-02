US local news

We will discover and murder you!’ Trump declares launch of an overseas attack

By Oliver

Published on:

Just after noon ET, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to boast that he ordered an overseas attack less than two weeks after taking office.

Without providing many details and using the alleged attack to criticize his predecessor, President Joe Biden, Trump wrote, “This morning, I ordered precision military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia.” These killers, who we discovered hiding in caves, threatened the United States and its allies.”

He then claimed, “The strikes destroyed the caves in which they live and killed many terrorists without causing any harm to civilians.”

Our military has been targeting this ISIS attack planner for years, but Biden and his cronies have failed to act quickly enough to complete the mission. I did! ”

“The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'” he added.

