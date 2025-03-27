US local news

“We want to live”: Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

By Oliver

Published on:

We want to live Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians marched through northern Gaza on Tuesday in a rare anti-Hamas protest, calling on the terror group to reach a cease-fire with Israel and relinquish control of the strip to end the war.

Videos from the northern city of Beit Lahiya, which has been devastated by heavy Israeli bombardment and intense fighting between Hamas and Israel Defense Forces over the last 17 months, show hundreds of people gathered on the streets, some chanting anti-Hamas slogans. Shouts of “Hamas out” could be heard in videos shared on social media.

The crowd gathered in response to a social media call for a demonstration. ABC News is unable to confirm the origin or identity of the original poster.

Some marchers held signs with demands such as “Enough displacement and homelessness,” “Stop the war,” and “We refuse to die,” as seen in social media videos.

A local journalist’s video footage, verified by ABC News, showed Gazans chanting, “We want to live, we want to live,” in Arabic as a man addressed the assembled crowd.

“We are here today to deliver a message to the entire nation,” he told us. “We are a peaceful people; a peaceful people. We want to live. “This is the least of life’s demands.”

“We want to live,” he added. “Deliver it to the entire country and its leadership. We want to live. People do not have money to move their belongings when evacuating, and there is no empty space in Gaza. “Where shall we go?”

According to the Associated Press, some video footage appeared to show Hamas members dispersing the crowd.

On Wednesday, social media users in the Gaza Strip called for more protests. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the protests in a video statement released on Wednesday in Hebrew.

“The IDF will soon operate forcefully in additional areas of Gaza, and you will be required to evacuate and lose more and more territory,” Katz said in a statement addressed to Gaza residents. “The plans have already been prepared and approved. Learn from the Beit Lahia residents: “Demand Hamas’ removal from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages; this is the only way to end the war.

Tuesday’s protests occurred amid Israel’s renewed offensive on the devastated Gaza Strip, which began last week and ended a two-month ceasefire that began in January.

Israel is demanding the immediate release of all remaining hostages, which number 59 people, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, and were taken in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the campaign would resume in “full force,” adding that further “negotiations will only be done under fire.” According to Netanyahu, Israel intends to fully dismantle Hamas and remove it from power in Gaza.

As of Tuesday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 792 people had been killed and 1,663 others injured since Israel resumed military operations last week.

The latest casualties bring the total death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to 50,144, with an additional 113,704 injured, according to the ministry.

According to the Israeli government, approximately 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel as a result of the Hamas attack, with 251 people being taken captive back into Gaza.

Source

For You!

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Missouri authorities have uncovered a body in the trunk of a charred automobile, and the identity has been released

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

Mississippians could be eligible for a generic medication settlement worth nearly $40 million, the attorney general says

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

$3.2 billion. The Mississippi bank merger has been cleared for completion. Get the details

We want to live Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

“We want to live”: Anti-Hamas rallies erupt in Gaza

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Lawmakers in New York attack Tesla

Oliver

Recommend For You

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this Check Eligibility & Payment Date

JD Vance $5000 Child Tax Credit 2024 – Who will get this? Check Eligibility & Payment Date

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

2025 Idaho Tax Refund Status – Check Top Reasons for Refund Delays and What to Do!

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025 How to Apply

SNAP Benefits Up to $292 and SSI for Americans 65+ on April 1, 2025: How to Apply?

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

$44 Million Waiting for North Carolina Taxpayers – Check IRS Claim Process!

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it Check Eligibility

IRS Tax Credits Of Up To $2,000 Coming in 2025 – Will you get it? Check Eligibility

Earning $1,800 a Month Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Earning $1,800 a Month? Find Out If You Qualify for SNAP Benefits in 2025!

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Get ready to receive an IRS Tax Refund of $2,600 before the end of March if you are on this list of Americans

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

Why’s My Tax Refund Taking So Long: Main Reason for the IRS to Delay Your Check

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

You May Qualify for a $1,400 Stimulus Check: Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

When will DOGE stimulus checks arrive in American households?

1.1M Taxpayers Haven’t Claimed Tax Refunds of Almost $1,000: IRS Still Has $1B to Deliver

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Leave a Comment