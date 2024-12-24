Owosso

We know that the superintendent of Macomb County and another school official were arrested and placed on administrative leave

Warren, Michigan – Warren’s school district superintendent and another school leader were both arrested.

Fitzgerald Public Schools parents want answers, but no one has explained why the pair was arrested.

Fitzgerald Public Schools’ Board of Education met on Sunday night and decided to place both officials on administrative leave.

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Hollie Stange and Amanda Caroll, the district’s food services director, were both arrested on Friday, December 20, 2024.

In a statement, the board president did not explain where or why the women were arrested, but did say the district was working with Warren police.

Stange assumed the position in October 2022.

Here is the complete statement from Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education President Julia Yokel:

Dear Fitzgerald Public Schools families,

The Board of Education at Fitzgerald Public Schools is committed to providing a world-class education to all our students. We hold our staff members to the highest standards of professional conduct and expect them to lead by example by adhering to our school values, policies and procedures. We also believe in transparency and keeping our community informed. We have been made aware that the Fitzgerald Public Schools superintendent and a member of the administration were arrested by law enforcement on Friday, Dec. 20.
The school board has initiated an internal review of this matter and we will be providing details when they are available and appropriate to share. We are communicating and cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and will continue to do so. Again, we are gathering information and facts regarding this matter and will be updating our community as soon as possible. Please know that this incident does not reflect the vast majority of our administrators, teachers and support staff who work tirelessly each day to provide a world-class education.

Sincerely,
Julia Yokel, President
Fitzgerald Public Schools Board of Education

“My client is a dedicated educator and administrator with two decades of service, a mother of two young children, and is presumed innocent under the law of any charges,” Stange’s attorney, Bill Barnwell, told the Macomb Daily. “She will be vigorously defended and looks forward to her day in court.”

