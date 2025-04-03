We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Montana is known for its picturesque landscapes and unique town names that often leave visitors tongue-tied. Here are 11 Montana places that are notoriously difficult to pronounce correctly on the first try, along with their proper pronunciations:

1. Ekalaka

Pronounced: EE-ka-LAH-kah

This small town in Carter County often tops lists of hard-to-pronounce Montana names.

2. Havre

Pronounced: HAVE-er

Located on Montana’s “Hi-Line,” many mistakenly call it “Harv” or “Hav-ree”.

3. Helena

Pronounced: HEL-uh-nuh

Even the state capital confuses people, with common errors like “He-lay-na” or “Hel-lee-na”.

4. Choteau

Pronounced: SHOW-toe

Visitors often mispronounce it as “Chateau,” which drives locals crazy.

5. Meagher County

Pronounced: MARR

Named after Thomas Francis Meagher, this county is frequently mispronounced as “Mee-gar”.

6. Wibaux

Pronounced: WEE-boh

This eastern Montana town is a common stumbling block for newcomers.

7. Pablo

Pronounced: PAH-blow

Unlike the Spanish pronunciation, locals use a distinct variation.

8. Ronan

Pronounced: ROW-nan

Tourists often mispronounce it as “Ronin,” like the samurai.

9. Ravalli

Pronounced: Ra-VAL-lee

This name trips up many due to its spelling.

10. Olney

Pronounced: AWL-nee

Mispronunciations often stem from assuming it starts with an “OL” sound.

11. Pondera County

Pronounced: Pon-DER-eh

Many mistakenly say “Pon-dare-ah”.

Montana’s town names reflect its rich cultural history, including influences from French, Native American, and Irish origins. Mispronouncing them is a common rite of passage for newcomers and tourists.

