We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Montana is known for its picturesque landscapes and unique town names that often leave visitors tongue-tied. Here are 11 Montana places that are notoriously difficult to pronounce correctly on the first try, along with their proper pronunciations:
1. Ekalaka
Pronounced: EE-ka-LAH-kah
This small town in Carter County often tops lists of hard-to-pronounce Montana names.
2. Havre
Pronounced: HAVE-er
Located on Montana’s “Hi-Line,” many mistakenly call it “Harv” or “Hav-ree”.
3. Helena
Pronounced: HEL-uh-nuh
Even the state capital confuses people, with common errors like “He-lay-na” or “Hel-lee-na”.
4. Choteau
Pronounced: SHOW-toe
Visitors often mispronounce it as “Chateau,” which drives locals crazy.
5. Meagher County
Pronounced: MARR
Named after Thomas Francis Meagher, this county is frequently mispronounced as “Mee-gar”.
6. Wibaux
Pronounced: WEE-boh
This eastern Montana town is a common stumbling block for newcomers.
7. Pablo
Pronounced: PAH-blow
Unlike the Spanish pronunciation, locals use a distinct variation.
8. Ronan
Pronounced: ROW-nan
Tourists often mispronounce it as “Ronin,” like the samurai.
9. Ravalli
Pronounced: Ra-VAL-lee
This name trips up many due to its spelling.
10. Olney
Pronounced: AWL-nee
Mispronunciations often stem from assuming it starts with an “OL” sound.
11. Pondera County
Pronounced: Pon-DER-eh
Many mistakenly say “Pon-dare-ah”.
Montana’s town names reflect its rich cultural history, including influences from French, Native American, and Irish origins. Mispronouncing them is a common rite of passage for newcomers and tourists.
