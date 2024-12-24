Washington’s Governor Talks About His Move to Idaho

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has seen it all. The former presidential candidate has ruled the Evergreen State for years. However, as he prepares to leave office, the governor is fighting back against a rumor that his campaign claims is false and unfounded.

The rumor is that once Governor Inslee leaves office, he will relocate to Idaho. Can anyone blame the governor for wanting to move to a state that values individual liberty, is not dominated by liberals, and supports the Second Amendment?

The Olympian recently reported on Governor Inslee’s possible move to Idaho. Governor Inslee has sharply criticized Idaho and its governor, Brad Little.

Unlike Idaho’s governor, Governor Inslee closed down Washington State and imposed a statewide mask mandate.

The governor was once a popular Democratic presidential candidate because of his extreme liberal environmental views. He did not last long in the race and was not chosen as vice president in 2020 or 2024.

Although the governor denies moving to the Gem State, are we getting closer? He appears to be extremely sensitive to any discussion of where he will live after leaving the office.

We will keep you updated on this story if and when Governor Inslee moves to Idaho.

SOURCE