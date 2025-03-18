Waiting for the new SSI? Official upcoming dates and requirements for this benefit

The Social Security Administration of the United States provides Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits on a set calendar and with very specific requirements.

The collection of each of these new checks allows us to better organize all aspects of our finances, but it is true that payments can sometimes be changed on the day they are sent.

The March payment, for example, was sent on a day that did not fall on the regular calendar. As a result, some of the beneficiaries of this benefit are still waiting for an SSI check to arrive in their bank accounts, as the Administration has not issued new checks since February.

So, we will have to wait until next April to be able to enjoy a new benefit, but it is true that if we do not meet all the requirements we will not be able to have the payment in our checking account.

Everything will depend on several elements, but if we meet all the conditions the payment will reach our pocket.

New SSI in the coming weeks of 2025

The new SSI payments for the next few weeks of 2025 will leave Social Security offices on April 1st. On this day, all beneficiaries of this benefit will receive their usual check. As a result, it is necessary to fulfill all of the requirements. If we do not meet the requirements for this benefit, we risk losing it, so we must be very careful.

If we have the payment accepted, we may lose it; therefore, if our monthly income changes, we must carefully consider the maximum income we can have in order to continue receiving the SSI payment.

Remember that the April SSI is sent out on April 1st, but not all Americans receive payment on the same day. To receive payment as soon as possible, we must activate Direct Deposit. This collection method is critical to receiving the benefit on the same day of the month. If we don’t have it, the payment will arrive a few days later.

Remember that this benefit has two requirements: you must be 65 or older or have a disability, as well as have a low monthly income. Because the SSI check is directly based on our monthly income, if our income changes, the Administration may change the check it sends us, up to a maximum of $967.

