US local news

Village People and Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural

By Oliver

Published on:

Village People and Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural

The Village People, the group behind “Y.M.C.A,” a staple of Donald Trump’s rallies, announced Monday that they have accepted an invitation from the president-elect to perform at events related to next week’s inauguration.

In a Facebook post, singer Victor Willis stated that the Village People will “participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President-elect Trump.”

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis argued.

“Our song, Y.M.C.A., is a global anthem that we hope will help bring the country together following a tumultuous and divided campaign in which our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Throughout his multiple presidential campaigns, Trump’s campaigns have frequently played the 1970s-era hit at rallies, with the Republican frequently dancing onstage.

On Monday, famed country singer Carrie Underwood announced that she had accepted an invitation to perform at the inauguration on January 20.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in an interview.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The 41-year-old will perform “America The Beautiful,” according to a schedule released by the Trump campaign.

Historically, the president-elect has had a strained relationship with most figures in the entertainment industry, with many criticizing him for playing their music at his rallies, including, at times, the Village People.

During Trump’s first term, several artists threatened to boycott their own Kennedy Center induction ceremonies if he attended them, which he never did.

SOURCE

For You!

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became 'a different person' as he aged in office Report

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

He is getting a divorce, is not he Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more masculine energy

“He is getting a divorce, is not he?”: Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more “masculine energy”

Trump's Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Trump’s Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.'s post

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.’s post

'Exposed!' California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His 'Lies' About Water Shortage

‘Exposed!’ California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His ‘Lies’ About Water Shortage

Oliver

Recommend For You

$2,000 Child Tax Credit How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025 5 remote jobs to travel the world

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025: 5 remote jobs to travel the world

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January: Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets: Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Micro-retirement the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Micro-retirement: the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check?

Leave a Comment