Village People and Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural

The Village People, the group behind “Y.M.C.A,” a staple of Donald Trump’s rallies, announced Monday that they have accepted an invitation from the president-elect to perform at events related to next week’s inauguration.

In a Facebook post, singer Victor Willis stated that the Village People will “participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President-elect Trump.”

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis argued.

“Our song, Y.M.C.A., is a global anthem that we hope will help bring the country together following a tumultuous and divided campaign in which our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Throughout his multiple presidential campaigns, Trump’s campaigns have frequently played the 1970s-era hit at rallies, with the Republican frequently dancing onstage.

On Monday, famed country singer Carrie Underwood announced that she had accepted an invitation to perform at the inauguration on January 20.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in an interview.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The 41-year-old will perform “America The Beautiful,” according to a schedule released by the Trump campaign.

Historically, the president-elect has had a strained relationship with most figures in the entertainment industry, with many criticizing him for playing their music at his rallies, including, at times, the Village People.

During Trump’s first term, several artists threatened to boycott their own Kennedy Center induction ceremonies if he attended them, which he never did.

SOURCE