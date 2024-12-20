US local news

Veteran Fox News Business Anchor Neil Cavuto leaves after 28 years

Neil Cavuto, a business journalist at Fox News Channel whose weekday afternoon news show frequently irritated President-elect Donald Trump and his followers, left the network after 28 years with a last episode on Thursday.

Cavuto, a workhorse who had been with Fox since its founding in 1996, also aired programs on Fox’s sister network, the Fox Business Network, and was not considered one of the opinion hosts.

His farewell broadcast rapidly raced through a series of news events, including the possibility of a government financing agreement, stock market volatility, and an Amazon employee walkout. He addressed his departure at the end, thanking Fox for his years with the network but stating, “I’m not leaving journalism.” “I’m just leaving here.”

“I got to do what I love here — report the news, not shout the news, or blast the news,” he added, adding that his purpose was to “tell truth to power and fairness to all.” “That’s me.”

He thanked viewers, mentioning many who wrote to propose he perform things “that I think were anatomically impossible to do.”

Fox said in a statement: “Neil Cavuto’s long career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re tremendously proud of his extraordinary 28-year stay with Fox News Media. His broadcasts defined business news and established industry standards. We bid him farewell and best wishes for his future chapter.”

Unlike many at Fox, he has not interviewed President-elect Donald Trump since 2017 and has occasionally irritated him. Cavuto stated on his show in September that Trump had “decisively lost” his debate with Democrat Kamala Harris.

Cavuto said last summer that when the stock market rises, Trump blames it on investors who are looking forward to his return to power, but when it falls, he blames Democrats.

On social media Thursday, Trump wrote in all caps that Cavuto’s leaving is “GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA.” He claimed that “should have happened a long time ago.”

While Cavuto’s departure from Fox removes a Trump annoyance shortly before the president-elect takes office, this had nothing to do with it, according to a person at the network who was aware of the conversations but spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss contracts.

Cavuto’s contract was up, and despite being given an extension, he chose to depart, according to the person. Cavuto confirmed the offer but did not explain why he was leaving.

With the television news industry struggling financially, some prominent figures have reportedly been urged to accept wage cutbacks. Some, such as Hoda Kotb from the “Today” show, choose to leave instead.

Even before Cavuto announced his departure, all of the guests on his final episode honored him. Reporter Aishah Hasnie spoke to him as a hero, and billionaire businessman Ken Fisher stated, “If you need any help, you will always have a friend in me.”

“You call balls and strikes,” said Bob Cusack, The Hill’s editor in chief. “You’re not a yes man.”

Cavuto, 66, has remained on the job despite several health concerns throughout the years. He has multiple sclerosis, underwent heart surgery, and has experienced protracted bouts of COVID. Janice Dean, a fellow Fox presenter, wrote on social media that after she was diagnosed with MS, Cavuto “gave me hope that I could still pursue my dreams.”

There is no indication yet on who will take Cavuto’s position on Fox’s schedule at 4 p.m. Eastern, a coveted slot before the network’s most popular show, “The Five.”

