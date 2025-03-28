Winter weather news

Vermont Winter Weather Alert: Until 8 PM Sunday, Ice and Snow Forecasts Call for Up to 7 Inches

By Oliver

Published on:

Burlington – A winter weather advisory is now in effect for northern Vermont and parts of northern New York, as a mix of snow and ice threatens travel and power lines until Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Burlington, the advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 3 and 7 inches, with ice buildups ranging from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.

The most hazardous conditions are expected Friday night and Saturday, with snow and ice continuing to accumulate through Sunday. Ice and snow loading on trees and power lines may cause isolated or scattered power outages.

Vermont’s Burlington, Montpelier, St. Albans, and St. Johnsbury are among those affected, as are Plattsburgh and Dannemora in northern New York. Travel may become hazardous, especially on untreated roads and during peak accumulation periods.

Residents should prepare for slippery conditions, limit travel if possible, and keep emergency supplies on hand in case of outages. Motorists should slow down and allow for extra travel time over the weekend.

