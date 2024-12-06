VA Disability Benefits at 60% with a Spouse – How Much Will You Receive with Dependents?

If you’re a Veteran receiving VA disability compensation, there’s good news—your monthly benefits will see a boost in 2025. This is due to the 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) announced by the Social Security Administration (SSA), which applies to VA disability payments as well. Here’s a breakdown of how these changes will affect your benefits, along with an overview of additional resources available to Veterans with a 60% disability rating.

2025 VA Disability Pay Rates

The new VA disability pay rates will come into effect on December 1, 2024, and will be reflected in payments starting in January 2025. Below is the updated monthly compensation based on a 60% disability rating:

Category 2025 Monthly Rate Veteran (no dependents) $1,395.93 Veteran with spouse (no dependents) $1,424.05 Veteran with spouse and 1 child $1,617.33 Veteran with 1 child $1,481.00 Veteran with 1 parent $1,498.43 Veteran with 2 parents $1,600.93 Veteran with 1 parent and 1 child $1,583.50 Veteran with 2 parents and 1 child $1,686.00 Veteran with spouse and 1 parent $1,626.55 Veteran with spouse and 2 parents $1,729.05 Veteran with spouse, 1 parent, 1 child $1,719.83 Veteran with spouse, 2 parents, 1 child $1,822.33 Additional for each child under 18 $63.55 Additional for each schoolchild over 18 $205.00 Additional for spouse requiring aid/attendance $116.85

Key Takeaways

Veterans with dependents or additional family members, such as parents, receive higher compensation.

Payments for children and school-age dependents add significantly to the total amount.

Spouses requiring aid and attendance qualify for additional benefits.

Benefits for Veterans

Having a 60% disability rating opens doors to several benefits beyond financial compensation, including:

1. Employment Support

Career Coaching : Tailored guidance to help Veterans transition to civilian jobs.

: Tailored guidance to help Veterans transition to civilian jobs. Resume Preparation and Job Referrals : Assistance in creating impactful resumes and accessing job opportunities.

: Assistance in creating impactful resumes and accessing job opportunities. Job Training and Fairs: Access to training programs and hiring events to enhance employability.

2. Hiring Preference

Veterans receive priority consideration for state and federal positions.

Many private sector companies also prioritize Veterans in hiring decisions.

3. Ongoing Disability Evaluation

Your disability rating isn’t permanent and may change:

You can request a review if your condition worsens.

The VA periodically reassesses disability ratings to ensure they reflect your current health.

Tip: Provide detailed medical records and establish a strong link between your current condition and service-related injuries to strengthen your case for an increased rating.

COLA Boosts

The 2.5% COLA increase for 2025 ensures that VA disability payments keep pace with inflation, preserving the purchasing power of benefits. With rising costs of living, these adjustments help Veterans and their families maintain financial stability.

FAQs