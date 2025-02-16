VA Disability and SSDI payments in February: find out all of sending dates

In the coming weeks, a large number of US citizens may receive VA Disability and SSDI benefits. The exact date of payment for these benefits is determined by the retiree group to which we belong. Although the VA Disability payment is only sent once a month, the SSDI check may arrive on different days.

So, following the payments made on February 3rd and 12th, 2025, the Social Security Administration will send additional SSDI checks in the coming weeks. If you are in Retiree Group 1 or 2, you will not be able to receive these next checks; however, the payment should already be in your checking account.

Upcoming SSDI and VA Disability payments

These two groups must be separated because they receive their payments on different days of the month. Similarly, SSDI checks do not all arrive on the same day, but rather on several different days, as previously stated. As a result, it is important to understand exactly which group of retirees we belong to.

VA Disability Payments

With few exceptions, these benefits checks are always delivered on the last working day of the month. In the case of February, we will have to wait until the 28th to see the regular amount in our checking account.

After that, we will have to wait until March to receive the new check, so we will not receive any further payments unless we also accept Supplemental Security Income. This other benefit will be available to eligible Americans on March 1st.

SSDI payments

In contrast, SSDI payments will arrive on two different days in the coming weeks. Supplemental Security Income must be added to these payments, but we must first be eligible for it.

So, before the end of February, we will receive two new SSDI payments:

February 19th.

February 26th.

In this sense, the payments on February 19th will only benefit group 3 retirees. So, if you have received a disability benefit since after May 1997 and have a birthday between the 11th and 20th of any month, you will be able to receive it on this date.

The last payment for this month will be made on February 26th, 2025, and it is only for retirees whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month. In addition, you must have received the benefit since after May 1997.

Remember that if your Social Security payment is not for disability but you meet the requirements, you can still receive it. It all depends on whether you belong to one of the aforementioned groups.

Also See:- How to claim the child credit for children under 17 years of age from the IRS: these are the requirements