VA Disability and other retirement payments will arrive before March 2025

VA Disability checks and other benefits will be delivered across the United States before the end of February. These payments will not be delivered on the same day to all beneficiaries, as they may arrive earlier or later depending on the type of benefit.

In addition, non-VA Disability payments arrive on different days. In other words, not all SSDI beneficiaries can receive payments on the same day. In any case, keep in mind that if we accept one of these benefits, we will receive it on a monthly basis without issue.

There are currently no changes to the payment schedules for the remaining shipments in February 2025. As a result, before the end of the month, we will receive payments from both Disability and the VA, as well as other types of retirement.

When do the VA Disability payments arrive in February 2025?

Payments for this benefit will be made on the last working day of February 2025. This means that we’ll be able to enjoy our new VA Disability check on February 28th. So, if you are eligible for this type of benefit, you can now determine when you will receive it.

However, the other SSDI payments will not be made on that day because the Social Security calendar is different. The remaining checks will arrive on different days, depending on which group of retirees the beneficiary belongs to.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments in February 2025

The next payments to disability retirees will arrive on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of February 2025. So, if you receive a disability benefit, you should consider which group of retirees you belong to.

The checks will arrive on February 12th for retirees who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and have birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month. On the other hand, the payment on February 19th is for retirees born after May 1997 and born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The final payment for these groups will be made to pensioners born between the 21st and 31st of any month after May 1997. The date this benefit will be sent is February 26th, 2025.

