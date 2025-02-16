Utah Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of February 2025, Utah’s right turn on red rule remains largely unchanged from previous years. Drivers in Utah are still generally allowed to make a right turn at a red light, but there are important conditions and considerations to keep in mind.

Current Right Turn on Red Rule in Utah

Come to a complete stop before the nearest crosswalk or stop line. Yield to all other traffic and pedestrians. Proceed only when it is safe to do so.

Important Considerations

Some intersections may have signs prohibiting right turns on red.

Restrictions may apply during specific days or hours at certain intersections.

Ongoing Discussions and Potential Changes

Utah law permits drivers to turn right on a red light after coming to a complete stop, provided no sign prohibits the turn. This rule applies to intersections with traffic signals and is designed to improve traffic flow when safe to do so.When making a right turn on red, drivers must:While the right turn on red rule is intended to facilitate traffic movement, safety remains paramount. Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings, particularly regarding pedestrians and cyclists who may be crossing the intersection.Interestingly, Utah law also allows for left turns on red in specific circumstances. Drivers may turn left on red when turning from a one-way street onto another one-way street, after coming to a complete stop and yielding to other traffic and pedestrians.While Utah’s right turn on red rule remains in effect, it’s worth noting that there are ongoing discussions in various U.S. cities about potentially banning or restricting this practice. These discussions are primarily driven by concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.Some studies have suggested that allowing right turns on red may increase the risk of crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists. However, as of February 2025, no significant changes have been implemented in Utah regarding this rule.Utah drivers should continue to follow the established right turn on red rule, always prioritizing safety and adhering to local traffic signs and signals. As traffic laws can change, it’s advisable to stay informed about any potential updates or modifications to this rule in the future.