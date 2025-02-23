US News

Utah Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Utah Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Rent Control and Increase Limits

Utah does not have any statewide rent control laws or limits on rent increases. Landlords are free to set rent prices as they see fit and can raise rent without restrictions between rental contracts. This means tenants should be prepared for the possibility of significant rent hikes when their lease is up for renewal.

Notice Requirements

While landlords have flexibility in raising rents, they must provide proper notice before implementing increases:

  • For month-to-month tenancies, landlords must give at least 15 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect.
  • For fixed-term leases, rent cannot be raised during the lease period unless specifically allowed in the agreement.
  • Some lease agreements may require 30 or 60 days’ notice for rent increases after the initial term expires.

Lease Protections

A fixed-term lease protects tenants from rent increases during the lease period, unless the agreement explicitly allows for increases. Tenants should carefully review their lease terms regarding rent increases and renewal conditions.

Discrimination and Retaliation Protections

While landlords have broad rights to raise rent, increases cannot be discriminatory or retaliatory. It’s illegal to raise rent based on a tenant’s race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability. Rent increases also cannot be used as retaliation against tenants who have filed complaints or exercised legal rights.

Tenant Options

When faced with a rent increase, tenants have several options:

  1. Pay the increased amount
  2. Attempt to negotiate with the landlord
  3. Move out if they cannot afford the new rent

If a tenant believes a rent increase is discriminatory or retaliatory, they can seek assistance from Utah Legal Services.

Proposed Legislation

Some lawmakers are pushing for more tenant protections. Representative Marsha Judkins proposed a bill (HB355) that would require landlords to give 60 days’ notice before raising rent. While not currently law, tenants should stay informed about potential changes to rental regulations.

Security Deposits

Security deposits are separate from rent and have their own regulations:

  • There is no legal limit on security deposit amounts in Utah.
  • Landlords must return deposits within 30 days after a tenant moves out.
  • Deductions must be itemized and can only be made for unpaid rent, damages beyond normal wear and tear, or other reasons specified in the lease.

Utah’s rental laws currently favor landlords when it comes to rent increases. Tenants should be prepared for potential increases, carefully review their lease terms, and understand their rights regarding notice periods and non-discrimination protections. Staying informed about proposed legislation and seeking legal assistance when needed can help tenants navigate rent increases in Utah.

