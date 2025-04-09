, US local news

Usha Vance Opens Up About Life as Second Lady — And Sparks Online Backlash

By Joseph

Published on:

Usha Vance Opens Up About Life as Second Lady — And Sparks Online Backlash

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, recently gave a revealing interview to the Detroit Free Press, where she shared how much her life has changed since her husband took office. While the conversation covered topics like her legal career and personal life, the reaction online has focused more on what she said about JD Vance’s emotional state—and what she didn’t say about some of his controversial remarks.

“Our Lives Are Not Normal,” Usha Says

In the early April interview, Usha Vance made it clear that public life has deeply affected their family routine. “Obviously, our lives are not normal,” she said, adding that it feels “almost absurd” to suggest otherwise.

She explained that her husband often communicates with her via quick text messages between meetings. Though she didn’t suggest JD Vance asks her for political advice, she did say it’s about having someone to talk to in what can be a “lonely, lonely world.”

Social Media Reacts Swiftly and Strongly

The interview sparked a heated reaction across X (formerly Twitter), with many users focusing on Usha Vance’s comments about her husband being “very lonely.”

Photographer Thomas Keep out mocked the statement, writing, “Usha Vance: My husband is very lonely #LiarVance Ha ha ha ha sorry. At least he hasn’t been kidnapped and trafficked to a foreign prison!”

Journalist Jill Filipovic offered a more pointed critique, suggesting Usha was being used for public relations. “Usha is no doubt the more likable half of the Vance power couple, which is why she’s being trotted out to smooth over her husband’s awful comments,” she wrote. Filipovic added that Usha had benefited from liberal and feminist progress but now seemed to support policies that limit opportunities for other women.

Critics Say Usha Is Not Just a Bystander

Some online users pushed back against the idea that Usha Vance is just trying to survive in a political spotlight. Elie Mystal, a progressive attorney and writer for The Nation, tweeted, “She ABSOLUTELY KNOWS what she’s doing… She’s been totally on board for embracing ‘America’s Hitler’ so they’ll have more power.”

His comment got support from users like Amy Oosterhouse, who said, “Nothing I detest more than those who get their armful and pull the ladder up behind them.”

Heidi Timken added to the criticism, referencing an earlier interview where Usha was asked about JD Vance’s controversial “childless cat ladies” comment. “There was absolutely no clean-up by Usha,” Timken wrote. “She doubled down on the comment. She’s all in.”

Even users from overseas joined in, with U.K. resident Elvira Maddigan writing sarcastically, “Wife says the oaf is lonely. Wonder why…”

While Usha Vance may have intended her Detroit Free Press interview to show a more human side of political life, it has instead sparked a firestorm online. Critics say she’s enabling or ignoring her husband’s controversial views.

Others suggest she’s being used to soften his public image. Whatever the case, one thing is clear: in today’s political world, even personal remarks can become a flashpoint for public debate.

Source

For You!

Merengue Legend Rubby Pérez Dies After Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

Merengue Legend Rubby Pérez Dies After Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

Tragedy in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Nelson Cruz’s Sister Among Victims

Tragedy in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Nelson Cruz’s Sister Among Victims

Esteban German, a fellow former MLB player, was supposedly saved from a roof collapse by Tony Blanco.

Esteban German, a fellow former MLB player, was supposedly saved from a roof collapse by Tony Blanco.

Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 113, including governor, ex-MLB players

Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 113, including governor, ex-MLB players

Elyria Man Arrested After Major Drug and Weapons Bust

Elyria Man Arrested After Major Drug and Weapons Bust

Joseph

Recommend For You

IRS $1,400 Refund Deadline File Before April 15, 2025 or Lose the Money

IRS $1,400 Refund Deadline: File Before April 15, 2025 or Lose the Money

IRS Tax Refunds 2025: Deadline Nears as Average Refund Amount Increases

IRS Tax Refunds 2025: Deadline Nears as Average Refund Amount Increases

Alaska's $1,702 Stimulus Payment 2025: Who Gets It and When?

Alaska’s $1,702 Stimulus Payment 2025: Who Gets It and When?

SNAP Food Stamps Payment Schedule for April 2025: What You Need to Know

SNAP Food Stamps Payment Schedule for April 2025: What You Need to Know

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025 Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025: Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions: What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025 Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025: Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays IRS Guidelines Made Simple

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays: IRS Guidelines Made Simple

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

2025 Tax Refunds What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

2025 Tax Refunds: What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

Leave a Comment