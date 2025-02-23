USDA suspends 1890 scholarship that supports Mississippi HBCU students; current class can finish

The USDA has suspended a scholarship programme that provided money for students from underserved communities to attend HBCUs for specific training. Students at one Mississippi university may be affected if it is not reinstated. This is what we know.

According to the 1890 Scholars Programme website, the scholarships have “been suspended pending further review.”

In fiscal year 2024, the programme awarded 94 students with scholarships totalling $19.2 million. The USDA stated that it provided “full tuition, fees, books, room and board” to recipients.

The funds, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE), were used to increase the number of students studying agriculture and related majors, such as animal science, botany, and forestry. The programme includes nineteen land grant colleges established in 1890, all of which are historically black colleges and universities.

“The scholarship may also include work experience with the USDA. “The programme is an important component of the USDA’s Next Generation efforts,” the website states.

On Friday, the following USDA statement was released:

“To be clear, every scholar—over 300—regardless of matriculation date, was retained to finish their studies and work with the Department. In accordance with President Trump’s directive, the USDA is optimising operations and improving its ability to serve farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community.

Secretary Rollins, like other Department programmes, will continue to review the 1890 National Scholars Programme, its mission, and metrics to ensure that taxpayer resources are used efficiently.

Here’s everything we know about the 1890 scholarship programme.

Which Mississippi HBCU is in the scholarship program?

The programme includes Alcorn State University in Lorman. It is the nation’s oldest land-grant HBCU. According to a school news release from December, a dozen students were chosen to participate in the 1890 Scholars Programme. “Being named an 1890 Scholar has advanced my academic and personal development and been a life-changing experience. Participating in the programme allowed me to broaden my knowledge and skills while also providing me with access to unique research opportunities in environmental sciences, sustainability, and agriculture. In December, Je’Milya Hudson, an Alcorn State 1890 Scholar, stated that working with peers from different backgrounds and learning from dedicated mentors fostered a strong sense of community and belonging. “I also developed a stronger sense of obligation to use my degree to benefit underprivileged populations, particularly in the rural and agricultural sectors.” Overall, knowing that I can have a positive impact on others has inspired me to pursue a career with purpose, thanks to the 1890 Scholarship.” According to the release from Alcorn, students in the programme may have the opportunity to work with: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Agricultural Research Service.

Farm Service Agency.

National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Rural Development.

U.S. Forest Service.

Office of the Chief Financial Officer. Which HBCU schools get 1890 scholarships from the USDA? According to the USDA , these 19 HBCUs are part of the program: Alabama A&M University.

Alcorn State University, Mississippi.

Central State University, Ohio.

Delaware State University.

Florida A&M University.

Fort Valley State University, Georgia.

Kentucky State University.

Langston University, Oklahoma.

Lincoln University, Missouri.

North Carolina A&T State University.

Prairie View A&M University, Texas.

South Carolina State University.

Southern University, Louisiana.

Tennessee State University.

Tuskegee University, Alabama.

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore .

Virginia State University.

West Virginia State University. Who are the 1890 scholars at Alcorn? According to an Alcorn news release from December, a dozen Mississippi students participated in the USDA scholarship programme. Je’Milya Hudson, a sophomore from Tchula, worked for the Farm Service Agency. She is majoring in Agribusiness Management. Vinterrious Hunt, a freshman from Kosciusko, also worked for the Farm Service Agency. He is majoring in agricultural science with a focus on agricultural education. Christian Jones, a freshman at Heidelberg, worked for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. His major is agribusiness management. Conrad Amos, a freshman from D’Iberville, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. He’s majoring in agricultural science with a focus on animal science. Kaiden Hollins, a freshman from Harrisville, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They are majoring in agricultural science with a focus on plant and soil science. Erionna Jarvis, a junior from Centerville, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She is majoring in agribusiness management. K’Cy Jones, a freshman from Canton, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They are majoring in agricultural science with a focus on plant and soil science. Jo’Shariah McCray, a freshman from Leland, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They’re majoring in agricultural science with an emphasis on environmental science. Jaylon McDougal, a freshman from Jackson, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They are majoring in agricultural science with a focus on plant and soil science. NiShan Shears, a freshman from Jackson, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They are majoring in agricultural science with a focus on plant and soil science. Kendalyn Washington, a senior from Pearl, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She’s majoring in agricultural science with a focus on animal science. Anthony Henry, a freshman from Jackson, worked for the Farm Service Agency. He is majoring in agricultural science, with a focus on plant and soil science. How old is the 1890 scholarship program? The programme was established in 1992. “As we work to create a future agriculture workforce that reflects American society, USDA NIFA’s 1890 Scholarships Programme is an essential component of success. Since the program’s authorisation in the 2018 Farm Bill, NIFA has invested $92 million in 3,274 scholarships to help recruit, engage, retain, mentor, and train undergraduate students at the 19 1890 Land-grant Universities.

National Institute of Food and Agriculture Director Dr. Manjit Misra, in an October 2024 news release

Who could qualify for the 1890 scholarships?

The programme was open to high school seniors, rising sophomores, and juniors at the college level. The application period was originally scheduled to end on March 1.

The funds could be renewed annually, depending on academic performance.

The USDA required applicants to meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen of the United States.

Have a 3.0 GPA or better (4.0 scale).

Have minimum test scores of 21 on the ACT or 1080 on the SAT.

Be accepted to attend or already be attending an 1890 land-grant university.

Major in one of the required topics.

Have a history of leadership, community service.

Submit an official high school transcript.

Write two essays on specific topics.