USDA Confirms New SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $1,756 to $3,516

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, is a vital lifeline for many families in the United States. While there are other programs like WIC or TANF, SNAP remains the most significant in combating food insecurity. With monthly payments reaching up to $1,756 for a family of eight in most states—and a whopping $3,516 in Alaska—this program is crucial for low-income households. Here’s a breakdown of the December 2024 payment schedule and how to determine when you’ll receive your benefits.

SNAP and COLA Increase

December 2024 SNAP payments include the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). This boost will apply to all benefits issued from December 2024 through September 30, 2025. The COLA adjustment aims to help households manage inflation and maintain purchasing power. However, payment amounts may fluctuate annually depending on state budgets and federal guidelines.

For instance, Hawaii saw a reduction in SNAP benefits for the second consecutive year, highlighting how payment levels can differ across states.

Payment Schedule

States like Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota distribute SNAP benefits on a single day. Range of Dates: Most states issue benefits across several days based on criteria such as case numbers or household last names.

Here’s the December 2024 SNAP payment schedule:

State Payment Dates Alabama December 4 – December 23 Alaska December 1 Arizona December 1 – December 13 Arkansas December 4 – December 13 California December 1 – December 10 Florida December 1 – December 28 Texas December 1 – December 28 Wisconsin December 1 – December 15 New York December 1 – December 9 North Carolina December 3 – December 21

Tip: For full state schedules, check the USDA’s official website.

Payment Date

Your specific payday depends on your state’s distribution policy. Many states issue benefits based on case numbers, Social Security numbers, or household last names. For example:

, recipients whose case numbers end in 00–04 will receive their benefits on . Those ending in 95–99 will get theirs on . States like Alaska, Rhode Island, and North Dakota send all payments on a single day, simplifying the process.

How to Check

The USDA provides an updated monthly issuance schedule for all states, which can be accessed at: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule. This is the most reliable source to confirm your specific payday.

