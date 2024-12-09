USDA Confirms – Largest SNAP Benefit Payments Scheduled for December 2024 in the United States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has finalized the schedule for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, for December 2024.

While most states will conclude their benefit distributions by the end of the month, territories like Guam offer the largest payouts and remain active in December’s final days. Here’s what recipients need to know about the payments, eligibility, and schedules across the U.S.

Guam

Guam stands out for offering the largest SNAP benefits in December. For a single individual, payments reach $431, significantly higher than the maximum benefit of $292 available in the 48 contiguous states.

SNAP Payment Schedule

Guam uses the last digit of recipients’ Social Security Numbers (SSN) to determine the payment date:

SSN ending in 8: Paid on December 8, 2024.

Paid on December 8, 2024. SSN ending in 9: Paid on December 9, 2024.

Paid on December 9, 2024. SSN ending in 10: Paid on December 10, 2024.

Maximum SNAP Benefits

Family Size Maximum SNAP Benefit 1 $431 2 $790 3 $1,132 4 $1,437 5 $1,707 6 $2,049 7 $2,264 8 $2,588 Each additional member $324

Remaining SNAP Paydays

Here’s a detailed look at the remaining SNAP payment schedules for December 2024:

States and Territories

State/Territory Payment Dates Alabama December 4–23 Arizona December 1–13 Arkansas December 4–13 California December 1–10 Colorado December 1–10 Delaware December 2–23 Florida December 1–28 Georgia December 5–23 Idaho December 1–10 Illinois December 1–10 Indiana December 5–23 Iowa December 1–10 Kansas December 1–10 Kentucky December 1–19 Louisiana December 1–23 Maine December 10–14 Maryland December 4–23 Massachusetts December 1–14 Michigan December 3–21 Minnesota December 4–13 Mississippi December 4–21 Missouri December 1–22 Nevada December 1–10 New Mexico December 1–20 New York December 1–9 North Carolina December 3–21 Ohio December 2–20 Oklahoma December 1–10 Oregon December 1–9 Pennsylvania During the first 10 business days South Carolina December 1–10 South Dakota December 10 Tennessee December 1–20 Texas December 1–28 Utah December 5, 11, 15 Washington December 1–20 West Virginia December 1–9 Wisconsin December 1–15 Puerto Rico December 4–22 District of Columbia December 1–10

Key Takeaways

Guam Leads in Benefit Amounts: Guam’s maximum SNAP payouts for December are the highest, with individual benefits reaching $431 and a family of four receiving $1,437. Check Your State’s Schedule: Most states wrap up payments by December 28, with varying schedules based on eligibility and administrative processing times. Plan Ahead: If your state has completed December payments, you’ll need to wait until January for your next SNAP deposit.

By staying informed about the payout schedule and benefit amounts, SNAP recipients can better manage their resources and plan for upcoming expenses.

FAQs