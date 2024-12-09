Finance

USDA Confirms – Largest SNAP Benefit Payments Scheduled for December 2024 in the United States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has finalized the schedule for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, for December 2024.

While most states will conclude their benefit distributions by the end of the month, territories like Guam offer the largest payouts and remain active in December’s final days. Here’s what recipients need to know about the payments, eligibility, and schedules across the U.S.

Guam

Guam stands out for offering the largest SNAP benefits in December. For a single individual, payments reach $431, significantly higher than the maximum benefit of $292 available in the 48 contiguous states.

SNAP Payment Schedule

Guam uses the last digit of recipients’ Social Security Numbers (SSN) to determine the payment date:

  • SSN ending in 8: Paid on December 8, 2024.
  • SSN ending in 9: Paid on December 9, 2024.
  • SSN ending in 10: Paid on December 10, 2024.

Maximum SNAP Benefits

Family SizeMaximum SNAP Benefit
1$431
2$790
3$1,132
4$1,437
5$1,707
6$2,049
7$2,264
8$2,588
Each additional member$324

Remaining SNAP Paydays

Here’s a detailed look at the remaining SNAP payment schedules for December 2024:

States and Territories

State/TerritoryPayment Dates
AlabamaDecember 4–23
ArizonaDecember 1–13
ArkansasDecember 4–13
CaliforniaDecember 1–10
ColoradoDecember 1–10
DelawareDecember 2–23
FloridaDecember 1–28
GeorgiaDecember 5–23
IdahoDecember 1–10
IllinoisDecember 1–10
IndianaDecember 5–23
IowaDecember 1–10
KansasDecember 1–10
KentuckyDecember 1–19
LouisianaDecember 1–23
MaineDecember 10–14
MarylandDecember 4–23
MassachusettsDecember 1–14
MichiganDecember 3–21
MinnesotaDecember 4–13
MississippiDecember 4–21
MissouriDecember 1–22
NevadaDecember 1–10
New MexicoDecember 1–20
New YorkDecember 1–9
North CarolinaDecember 3–21
OhioDecember 2–20
OklahomaDecember 1–10
OregonDecember 1–9
PennsylvaniaDuring the first 10 business days
South CarolinaDecember 1–10
South DakotaDecember 10
TennesseeDecember 1–20
TexasDecember 1–28
UtahDecember 5, 11, 15
WashingtonDecember 1–20
West VirginiaDecember 1–9
WisconsinDecember 1–15
Puerto RicoDecember 4–22
District of ColumbiaDecember 1–10

Key Takeaways

  1. Guam Leads in Benefit Amounts: Guam’s maximum SNAP payouts for December are the highest, with individual benefits reaching $431 and a family of four receiving $1,437.
  2. Check Your State’s Schedule: Most states wrap up payments by December 28, with varying schedules based on eligibility and administrative processing times.
  3. Plan Ahead: If your state has completed December payments, you’ll need to wait until January for your next SNAP deposit.

By staying informed about the payout schedule and benefit amounts, SNAP recipients can better manage their resources and plan for upcoming expenses.

FAQs

When does Guam issue December SNAP benefits?

December 8–10, based on Social Security Numbers.

What is the largest individual SNAP benefit in Guam?

$431 per month for one person.

How much does a family of 4 get in Guam?

$1,437 per month for a family of 4.

Which states issue SNAP benefits through December 28?

Texas and Florida distribute benefits until December 28.

What are the SNAP payment dates for South Dakota?

South Dakota issues benefits on December 10.

