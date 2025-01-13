US Government informs of requirements to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in February

US Government informs of requirements to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in February

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a United States benefit that is extremely beneficial to its recipients because it directly provides an additional amount of money to be used for whatever they require.

If you are thinking about applying for this benefit, you should be aware that there are some mandatory requirements to meet.

Failure to meet these requirements does not guarantee you will not receive a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check in the future.

It is possible to apply for this benefit at another time in order to receive the monthly check directly. If we are eligible, we will receive a monthly check to supplement our regular income.

Requirements for collecting SSI

There are two mandatory requirements for receiving Supplemental Security Income. Both are absolutely necessary. That is, if we do not meet them, we will be unable to receive a check, so we must pay close attention to them.

Furthermore, if we are already receiving this benefit, we must remember that if we do not meet the requirements, we will lose it.

The two requirements are:

  • Having low monthly income, as well as low resources.
  • Be 65 years of age or older or have a disability.

Regarding the first of these requirements, it is important to keep in mind that our income also determines how much we will get each month.

Also, if our monthly income changes, we may lose our Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check, since we are required to report our financial situation at all times.

Amount of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in 2025

As previously mentioned, the payment of this benefit is determined by the beneficiary’s income. But one thing is certain: in 2025, the maximum payment for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will be $967.

That means that if we meet all of the requirements and have a very low monthly income, the check will be larger and we will receive nearly $1,000 per month.

In any case, we will receive more Supplemental Security Income (SSI) this year than in 2024. This amount has risen by 2.5% due to the COLA. As a result, the checks for February 205 will be larger than those for February 2024.

