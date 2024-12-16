US deploys resources on drone sightings; NY to receive ‘ state-of-the-art’ detecting system

Following recent drone sightings that have increased residents’ anxiety, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has requested the deployment of “special detection systems” in New York and New Jersey.

Schumer told reporters on Sunday that he made the request to the United States Department of Homeland Security and advocated for Robin Radar Systems, which he claims have a better chance of detecting drones due to their “360-degree technology.”

Schumer’s request follows a series of reported drone sightings in the Northeast over the last month, including one that forced a New York airport to close on Friday.

“We’ve had many recent sightings in New York, New Jersey, Long Island, and Staten Island. Why, after all these sightings, do we still have more questions than answers? Schumer said Sunday. “If the technology exists to launch a drone into the sky, it certainly exists to track the craft with precision.”

Earlier Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the federal government is “deploying additional resources” to combat aerial drones.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” Mayorkas stated on ABC News’ “This Week.” “I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, and technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

According to Mayorkas, there are over one million registered drones in the United States. According to Mayorkas, they arrested a Chinese national living in Northern California last week on suspicion of flying a drone over restricted airspace, specifically Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“It is our responsibility to remain vigilant,” he said. “If we find any cause for concern, such as foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will notify the American public. As of now, we are not aware of any such cases.

Witnesses have described clusters of lights that resemble drones hovering above populated areas in New Jersey. The reported sightings have spread to New York and Maryland, capturing the attention of residents and politicians.

President-elect Donald Trump responded on Friday, writing on social media, “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge?” I do not think so!”

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the federal government would deploy a new drone detection system in her state. Drones forced the runways at Stewart International Airport, 60 miles north of New York City, to close for about an hour Friday night.

The airport serves both commercial and military air traffic and is located near the New York Air National Guard Base.

“In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State,” Hochul announced in an email. “This system will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations.”

Hochul gave no details about the new system.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York, sparked outrage last week when she stated that she does not believe the federal government knows what the objects are. She asked the Biden administration to “be straight with us and just tell us what is going on.”

Malliotakis reiterated her claims on Sunday, telling Newsmax that lawmakers are receiving “zero answers” from the White House, indicating that the government “knows exactly what is going on.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Rep. James Himes, D-Connecticut, was asked about the emerging conspiracy theories.

Himes said he understood why people were concerned, and he chastised the FAA for failing to inform the public that the large number of commercial, private, and military aircraft that fly over New Jersey in a 24-hour period could be mistaken for drones.

“Now, let me say something I am confident about. It’s not the Iranians. It’s not the Chinese. “They are not Martians,” Himes explained. “I know that’s very unsatisfying for people who want a Hollywood movie out of this.”

Last week, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby stated that the drone sightings appeared to be piloted aircraft, but that there was no evidence that they “pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

Kirby did state that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were collaborating closely with state and local law enforcement to provide “numerous detection methods” to help solve the mystery.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, ranking member of the House Subcommittee on China, told Sunday Morning Futures that he was concerned about the influx of Chinese-made drones into the US.

According to Krishnamoorthi, even the US military buys them “because they are cheap.” He expressed concern that China could access data from the drones “in a backdoor manner” and thus spy on Americans.

“The problem is, you are basically sacrificing our national security in the name of buying more inexpensive drones,” according to him.

Add former Gov. Chris Christie to the list of New Jersey residents reporting mysterious “drone” sightings outside of their homes. Christie said during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” he believes he saw a drone over his house last week .

“I’ve never seen anything like that before, and I’ve been living at that house for 30 years,” Christie said.“ You can see why people are concerned, and it’s a lack of communication from the government at the federal and state level that’s at fault here,” Christie said.

Christie said he wants the state police to have authority to “bring those drones down and find out why they’re doing what they’re doing.” He said he understood why people are concerned.

According to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, most sightings do not appear to be drones. “Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities,” the agencies said in a statement.

Harry Direen, an electronic and software engineering expert at DireenTech, said he wouldn’t be surprised if people saw drones at first, but that once the concept of drones became popular, people assumed any aircraft they couldn’t identify as a drone.

“After what were likely valid sightings of possibly hobbyist drones, every aircraft can then become suspicious,” according to him.

