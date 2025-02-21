US local news

UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

By Oliver

Published on:

UPDATE A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

A Mound Bayou woman was sentenced today for fraudulent COVID-19 stimulus claims.

According to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Ethel Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of false statements and representations, as well as one charge of wire fraud.

These charges were filed after authorities discovered she had knowingly submitted nearly $400,000 in fraudulent and duplicate grant applications to the Mississippi Back to Business Grand Program.

Cain’s case revealed that her criminal actions prevented legitimate businesses in Bolivar County from receiving funding that they were eligible for.

Judge Linda F. Coleman of the Bolivar County Circuit Court sentenced Cain to five years probation for each count. These sentences will run concurrently, and Cain will pay $500 in restitution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

Source

For You!

A planned mass casualty attack at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

A planned “mass casualty attack” at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

EXCLUSIVE Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

UPDATE A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi's company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi’s company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Oliver

Recommend For You

Montana $675 Stimulus Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

Montana $675 Stimulus Check: How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025 Find out when you could get your stimulus check

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Find out when you could get your stimulus check

SNAP Food Stamps Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

SNAP Food Stamps: Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State: You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Where’s My Tax Refund The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

Where’s My Tax Refund: The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment