UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

A Mound Bayou woman was sentenced today for fraudulent COVID-19 stimulus claims.

According to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Ethel Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of false statements and representations, as well as one charge of wire fraud.

These charges were filed after authorities discovered she had knowingly submitted nearly $400,000 in fraudulent and duplicate grant applications to the Mississippi Back to Business Grand Program.

Cain’s case revealed that her criminal actions prevented legitimate businesses in Bolivar County from receiving funding that they were eligible for.

Judge Linda F. Coleman of the Bolivar County Circuit Court sentenced Cain to five years probation for each count. These sentences will run concurrently, and Cain will pay $500 in restitution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

