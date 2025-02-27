US News

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Wisconsin: A Legal Guide

Wisconsin’s knife laws are generally permissive, allowing residents and visitors to own and carry a wide variety of knives. Here’s what you need to know about knife rights in Wisconsin:

Ownership and Possession

Wisconsin law allows individuals to own and possess most types of knives, including:

  • Switchblades (automatic knives)
  • Bowie knives
  • Butterfly knives
  • Disguised knives (e.g., pen knives, belt buckle knives)
  • Ballistic knives
  • Dirks, daggers, and other stabbing knives

There are no specific prohibitions on knife types at the state level.

Carrying Knives

Open Carry

Open carry of knives is generally permitted in Wisconsin, regardless of blade length.

Concealed Carry

Wisconsin law allows the concealed carry of knives for most individuals. The state has removed knives from the general concealed carry prohibition.

Restrictions and Exceptions

While knife laws in Wisconsin are relatively permissive, there are some important restrictions:

  1. Felons and Prohibited Persons: Individuals prohibited from possessing firearms (e.g., convicted felons) are also prohibited from carrying a concealed knife that is considered a “dangerous weapon”.
  2. Schools: Possession of dangerous weapons, including certain knives, is prohibited on school premises.
  3. Government Buildings: Local governments may restrict knife possession in government facilities.
  4. Minors: It is unlawful to transfer a “dangerous weapon” to a minor.

Preemption Law

Wisconsin has a knife preemption law, which means that local jurisdictions cannot enact knife regulations more restrictive than state law. This ensures uniform knife laws across the state.

Definition of “Dangerous Weapon”

Wisconsin law defines a “dangerous weapon” as any device designed as a weapon and capable of producing death or great bodily harm, or any other device which, in the manner it is used or intended to be used, is likely to produce death or great bodily harm.

Wisconsin’s knife laws are generally favorable to knife owners and carriers. However, it’s crucial to understand the specific restrictions, especially regarding concealed carry for prohibited persons and possession in sensitive locations. Always exercise caution and responsibility when carrying or using knives.

