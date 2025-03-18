US News

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Mississippi

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Mississippi

Overview of Pocket Knives in Mississippi

In Mississippi, pocket knives are generally not considered “deadly weapons” and are not prohibited by law. Here’s a breakdown of the legal landscape regarding pocket knives and other knives in the state:

Key Points About Pocket Knives

  • Legality: Traditional pocket knives are not prohibited in Mississippi. They are not considered “deadly weapons” whose concealed possession is prohibited.

  • Carrying: Open carry of pocket knives is generally allowed, and there are no specific restrictions on the blade length for open carry.

  • Concealed Carry: While traditional pocket knives are not prohibited, caution is advised as the law does not explicitly exclude them from being considered deadly weapons in certain contexts.

General Knife Laws in Mississippi

  • Allowed Knives: Most types of knives are legal to own and possess in Mississippi, including folding blades like Swiss Army-style multi-tools.

  • Prohibited Knives for Concealed Carry: Bowie knives, dirks, butcher knives, and switchblades are prohibited from being carried concealed.

  • Minors: Minors are generally prohibited from possessing or carrying deadly weapons, but they can carry pocket knives with blades less than three inches long if they have parental permission.

Statewide Preemption

Mississippi has statewide preemption for knife laws, meaning state laws override local ordinances. This ensures uniform enforcement of knife laws across the state.

Restricted Locations

  • Educational Property: Carrying knives on school premises is prohibited and can result in significant penalties.

  • Government Buildings and Public Establishments: Local laws may restrict carrying knives in these locations.

Penalties for Violations

Violating knife laws can result in fines or imprisonment, depending on the severity of the violation.

Sources

  1. https://midsouthgunlawyer.com/ms-weapon-law/pocket-knives-ms/
  2. https://knifeade.com/mississippi-knife-law/
  3. https://kniferights.org/legislative-update/mississippi-knife-law-preemption-bill-introduced-3/
  4. https://nobliecustomknives.com/us-knife-laws/mississippi-knife-laws/
  5. https://www.bayoucityknives.com/knife-laws/mississippi/

For You!

Retirees, look on the bright side – there will be an increase in your Social Security check in 2025 – that’s good news

Retirees, look on the bright side – there will be an increase in your Social Security check in 2025 – that’s good news

Millions of Social Security Retirees Lose Money – List of Affected States

Millions of Social Security Retirees Lose Money – List of Affected States

The concerning data that Social Security has already made official – Issues with benefits for thousands of Americans

The concerning data that Social Security has already made official – Issues with benefits for thousands of Americans

Wyoming Traffic Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Wyoming Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Minnesota Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible Check Here

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible? Check Here

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement Who can apply

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement: Who can apply?

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

$725 stimulus payment What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

$725 stimulus payment: What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

SNAP Benefits New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

SNAP Benefits: New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

Trump's DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Trump’s DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE Here's the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE? Here’s the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Leave a Comment