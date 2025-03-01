US News

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Arkansas

Arkansas has become one of the most knife-friendly states in America, particularly after the repeal of several restrictive laws in 2011. Here’s an overview of the legal landscape for pocket knives in Arkansas:

Ownership and Carry

Pocket knives are legal to own and carry in Arkansas without any blade length restrictions. The state removed blade length restrictions in 2013, allowing individuals to legally carry knives of any length. This applies to both open and concealed carry of pocket knives.

Types of Legal Knives

In Arkansas, most types of knives are legal to own and carry, including:

  • Switchblades
  • Bowie knives
  • Daggers and stilettos
  • Balisongs (butterfly knives)
  • Throwing knives

Intent and Usage

While the types and sizes of knives are not restricted, the intention behind carrying a knife is crucial. Carrying a knife with the intent to use it as a weapon against another person could be considered a criminal act. The law focuses on the intent behind carrying a knife rather than the type or size of the knife itself.

Restricted Locations

Despite the liberal knife laws, there are still places where carrying knives is restricted:

  • Educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities)
  • Government buildings (courthouses, state offices, city halls)
  • School buses and school-sponsored events

Age Restrictions

Individuals under the age of 18 face some restrictions:

  • Minors cannot purchase knives on their own
  • A guardian or parent must be present for a minor to purchase a knife
  • Minors can possess and carry knives for legitimate purposes (e.g., hunting, fishing, camping)Local Regulations

While state law is generally permissive, some local municipalities may have more restrictive knife laws. For example:

  • Fort Smith limits blade length to 3.5 inches
  • Eureka Springs imposes restrictions on carrying certain types of knives
  • Texarkana prohibits carrying knives on public transport

Recent Legislative Developments

As of March 2025, Arkansas is considering enacting Knife Law Preemption (HB1418), which would prohibit local government regulation of knives or knife-making components. This bill has passed both the House and Senate and is awaiting the Governor’s action.

Understanding these laws is crucial for knife owners in Arkansas to ensure compliance and avoid legal complications. Always verify current laws and consult with a legal professional if you have specific concerns about carrying a pocket knife in Arkansas. 

Sources:

  1. https://www.jamesforarkansas.com/arkansas-sharpens-its-edge-a-dive-into-knife-laws/
  2.  https://nobliecustomknives.com/us-knife-laws/arkansas-knife-laws/
  3.  https://edc.ninja/arkansas-knife-laws/
  4.  https://kniferights.org/legislative-update/arkansas-knife-law-preemption-2025/
  5.  https://legiscan.com/AR/research/HB1418/2025

