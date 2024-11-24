Understanding the 2025 COLA and November’s Special Payment

Millions of people in the United States rely on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This November, some of them might get a pleasant surprise—an extra payment.

This isn’t due to any new law but rather how the calendar works this year. Let’s break it down to understand who gets it and why.

Why Will There Be an Extra Payment?

The extra payment in November happens because of specific calendar dates. SSI beneficiaries will see two payments: one on November 1 (for November) and another on November 29 (for December).

The December payment is early because December 1 falls on a Sunday this year, and payments are sent the last working day before a weekend.

Who Will Be Affected?

People Who Receive SSI SSI recipients will receive their November payment on November 1 and their December payment early on November 29. People Receiving Both Social Security and SSI These individuals may receive up to three payments in November: one Social Security payment and two SSI payments. Social Security-Only Recipients No extra payment. Social Security payments will continue on their usual schedule based on birth dates.

Key Payment Dates for November

Social Security-Only Payments November 13 : Birth dates 1st–10th. November 20 : Birth dates 11th–20th. November 27 : Birth dates 21st–31st.

SSI Payments November 1 : Regular November payment. November 29 : Early December payment (due to December 1 falling on a Sunday).



What About Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA)?

Good news! In January 2025, Social Security payments will increase by 2.5% due to the annual COLA. This adjustment ensures beneficiaries can keep up with inflation. The average check will rise by about $50, making it approximately $1,976 per month.

January 2025 Payment Dates:

January 8 : Birth dates 1st–10th.

: Birth dates 1st–10th. January 15 : Birth dates 11th–20th.

: Birth dates 11th–20th. January 22 : Birth dates 21st–31st.

: Birth dates 21st–31st. January 3: For those who got their first check before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI.

Plan Ahead

Understanding these dates can help you manage your finances better. Whether you’re receiving SSI, Social Security, or both, it’s important to keep track of when your payments arrive.