USA News

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

By Lucas

Published on:

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

In Utah, dash cams are legal and can be mounted on the windshield with specific restrictions:

  1. Dash cams can be installed along the top of the windshield, extending no more than 4 inches down.
  2. Alternatively, they can be placed in the lower-left corner of the windshield, extending no more than 4 inches out.
  3. Drivers are also allowed to install cameras on their back windows without any penalties.

These regulations aim to ensure that dash cams do not obstruct the driver’s view while allowing for their use. When installing a dash cam in Utah, it’s important to adhere to these placement guidelines to avoid potential legal issues or safety concerns.

It’s worth noting that while Utah law specifies where dash cams can be mounted on the windshield, it’s always advisable to position the device in a way that doesn’t interfere with the driver’s clear view of the road.

This approach aligns with the general principle of dash cam laws across many states, which prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Sources:

  1. https://www.gpsinsight.com/blog/are-dash-cameras-legal-in-commercial-vehicles/
  2.  https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/dash-cam-laws-by-state
  3.  https://www.ddpai.com/blog/dash-cam-laws/
  4.  https://gpstrackit.com/blog/what-are-the-dashcam-regulations-in-each-state/
  5. https://matrackinc.com/dash-cam-laws-by-states/

For You!

Released her dogs at them Florida woman allegedly used her Great Dane to fight investigators after stealing electricity

“Released her dogs at them”: Florida woman allegedly used her Great Dane to fight investigators after stealing electricity

A man accused of stabbing his 'pro-Trump' childhood best friend with a trowel was pronounced not guilty due to insanity

A man accused of stabbing his ‘pro-Trump’ childhood best friend with a trowel was pronounced not guilty due to insanity

Parents zip-tied. Police say a 10-year-old child was denied food and forced to stand in a corner for '10-12 hours'.

Parents zip-tied. Police say a 10-year-old child was denied food and forced to stand in a corner for ’10-12 hours’.

License Renewal for Seniors in Kansas What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in Kansas: What You Need to Know

Iowa Traffic Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Iowa Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Lucas

Recommend For You

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Everything changes for dependents — Here’s when to claim VA Education Benefits

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

Tax Refund Calendar that the IRS will send in March 2025

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025: These are the mailing dates and the new maximum payments

CalFresh Benefits Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

CalFresh Benefits: Only These Households Will Get Their Money in March

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

The IRS Might Be Delaying Your Child Tax Credit: Refunds Will Be Really Late This Year

Will we get DOGE checks Here's the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

Will we get DOGE checks? Here’s the latest update on 2025 stimulus check talks

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

$1,600 Stimulus Payment Schedule in March 2025 – Check Eligibility & Payment Date

CalFresh (SNAP) Payment of Up to $292 in March 2025 – Only These People Will Get it!

CalFresh (SNAP) Payment of Up to $292 in March 2025 – Only These People Will Get it!

IRS Tax Season 2025 March 3rd is the last day to avoid paying estimated taxes

IRS Tax Season 2025: March 3rd is the last day to avoid paying estimated taxes

Who gets $292 in SNAP Food Stamps in the first week of March

Who gets $292 in SNAP Food Stamps in the first week of March?

Bad News From IRS Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed (And Smaller Than Expected)

Bad News From IRS: Your Tax Refund May Be Delayed (And Smaller Than Expected)

Tax Season 2025 does not end on April 15th for all Americans Here’s how you can ask the IRS for an extension

Tax Season 2025 does not end on April 15th for all Americans: Here’s how you can ask the IRS for an extension

Leave a Comment