Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Utah

In Utah, dash cams are legal and can be mounted on the windshield with specific restrictions:

Dash cams can be installed along the top of the windshield, extending no more than 4 inches down . Alternatively, they can be placed in the lower-left corner of the windshield, extending no more than 4 inches out . Drivers are also allowed to install cameras on their back windows without any penalties .

These regulations aim to ensure that dash cams do not obstruct the driver’s view while allowing for their use. When installing a dash cam in Utah, it’s important to adhere to these placement guidelines to avoid potential legal issues or safety concerns.

It’s worth noting that while Utah law specifies where dash cams can be mounted on the windshield, it’s always advisable to position the device in a way that doesn’t interfere with the driver’s clear view of the road.

This approach aligns with the general principle of dash cam laws across many states, which prioritize driver and passenger safety.

