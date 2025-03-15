USA News

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Hawaii

By Rachel Greco

In Hawaii, dash cams are legal and can be used for various purposes, including enhancing road safety and providing evidence in legal cases. However, there are specific regulations regarding their installation and use.

Mounting Requirements

  • Windshield Placement: Dash cams can be mounted on the top or bottom corners of the windshield, provided they do not exceed five square inches in size.
  • Alternative Locations: Besides the windshield, dash cams can also be installed on the dashboard or rear window without obstructing the driver’s view.

Audio Recording Laws

  • Consent Requirements: In Hawaii, only one-party consent is required for audio recording, meaning the driver can record audio without needing consent from passengers.

Legal Use of Footage

  • Admissibility in Court: Dash cam footage is generally admissible in court as evidence, provided it follows legal recording rules.
  • Privacy Considerations: While dash cams are not considered an invasion of privacy in public spaces, it’s advisable to inform passengers about recording to comply with privacy laws.

Importance of Dash Cams

Dash cams can be crucial in personal injury claims or insurance settlements by providing visual evidence of accidents. They are also part of initiatives like the “Eyes on the Road” program, which helps identify road safety issues.

Hawaii’s dash cam regulations focus on ensuring that the driver’s view is not obstructed and that privacy laws are respected. By following these guidelines, drivers can use dash cams effectively and legally in Hawaii.

