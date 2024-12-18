Uncle’s Second Term “Already Is More Dangerous” Than His First, Mary Trump Warns

Mary Trump warned of the second administration of her uncle, President-elect Donald Trump, which she termed as a “regime.”

Donald Trump’s clinical psychologist niece (one of the returning POTUS’s most vocal detractors) said that the “most depressing thing” is that it is “a lame duck administration” that would effectively unleash him.

The incoming president “doesn’t have to appease anybody,” Mary Trump stated on the latest episode of The Daily Beast podcast “The New Abnormal,” which aired Thursday. Listen below.

“He isn’t running for reelection. He does not need to play any games. “He doesn’t have to stay within the lines,” she said.

Mary Trump stated that her relative’s incoming administration “already is more dangerous than the first one as we see by his appointments and nominations to key positions in the executive branch and then Cabinet positions.”

Trump has appointed several controversial personalities to manage government departments, including Fox News’ Pete Hegseth for the Pentagon and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Department of Health and Human Services.

“So the depressing part is everybody in corporate media, everybody in the Republican Party and a significant percentage of Donald’s voters knew it was going to more dangerous and yet, here we are,” she told me.

