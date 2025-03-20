Ukraine launches’massive’ drone attack on a key Russian airbase

Russian authorities reported a “massive” Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast overnight, with the Russian Defense Ministry claiming to have shot down 54 drones in the area.

“Saratov and Engels today suffered the most massive UAV attack of all time,” wrote Roman Busargin, Saratov region’s governor, on Telegram. He reported a fire on the airfield and damage to approximately 30 houses in the area.

According to Busargin, windows were blown out at a nearby hospital, which injured one woman, as well as two kindergartens and a school.

Engels, located more than 465 miles from the Ukrainian border, is a major strategic bomber base from which Russian aircraft have launched long-range missile strikes during the three-year-old war.

Ukraine has attacked it on several occasions, the most recent in January. Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council’s Counter-Disinformation Center, shared a purported video of the attack on Telegram, showing what appeared to be a burning fire at night. “Russian Engels,” Kovalenko remarked.

A large plume of smoke rose from the direction of the airbase, according to video footage shot from a high-rise apartment in Engels that circulated online.

Kovalenko stated that the strike destroyed missile stocks, including those for the Kh-101 cruise missile. “The number will be known later,” he wrote. “This airfield stores the largest number of missiles used by strategic aviation for strikes on Ukraine.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian or Russian-controlled regions between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia bombarded the central city of Kropyvnytskyi overnight, resulting in more than 30 explosions.

The regional governor also claimed that Russia launched a “massive” attack on the eastern city of Kupyansk, which is near the front lines. According to reports, at least 20 bombs were dropped on the city within hours, killing one and injuring another.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russians launched 171 drones into the country overnight, 75 of which were shot down and 63 lost in flight without causing any damage.

“The Russian attack affected the Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions,” the air force stated. “Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “With each such launch, the Russians show the world their true attitude to peace.”

The latest round of attacks occurred shortly after President Donald Trump spoke with Zelenskyy, who agreed to a proposed 30-day ceasefire on attacks on energy and infrastructure targets, which was also approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

According to American officials, the partial ceasefire is intended to serve as a springboard for a larger pause in fighting and, eventually, a peace agreement.

Trump described the call as “very good” in a post on Truth Social. “Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” said the minister.

“We are very much on track,” Trump continued.

However, long-range attacks by both sides have persisted throughout the most recent round of negotiations.

“This is what Putin’s ceasefire looks like,” Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s office head, wrote on Telegram, alongside a photo of the aftermath of Russia’s overnight attack on Kropyvnytskyi.

“Russia takes great pleasure in attacking civilians,” the diplomat said.

Source