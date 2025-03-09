US local news

UFC 313 results: Ankalaev dethrones Pereira and wins by unanimous decision

By Oliver

Published on:

UFC 313 results Ankalaev dethrones Pereira and wins by unanimous decision

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira to win the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira dominated the first round, but he appeared to fade as the fight progressed, while Ankalaev gained momentum en route to a unanimous decision victory. Ankalaev has won 14 straight fights.

Pereira entered the fight as ESPN’s second-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. He suffered his first loss in the UFC’s 205-pound division.

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in a rematch of their closely contested March 2023 fight. Gaethje won the first fight by a majority decision. Fiziev, who had returned from injury, accepted this fight on short notice after Gaethje’s original opponent, Dan Hooker, withdrew due to a hand injury.

Andreas Hale, Brett Okamoto, and Dre Waters break down the action from UFC 313.

Source

For You!

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025 What Tenants Need to Know

Hawaii Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Need to Know

Insect Invasion 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Insect Invasion: 5 west virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

Pair charged with homicide, swapped drugs for Cricut, and the man overdosed and died

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

North Korea discloses development on a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse Here's how a rare 'blood moon' will appear next week

What is the definition of a total lunar eclipse? Here’s how a rare ‘blood moon’ will appear next week

Oliver

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it

$725 Stimulus Check Approved in California – Who will get it?

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals avoid scams this way

The IRS warns about fake tax professionals: avoid scams this way

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

Some Beneficiaries Will Receive More CalFresh Money in the Coming Days

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break How to Apply for It Right Now

The EITC Tax Credit Can Give You a Financial Break: How to Apply for It Right Now

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

A personal finance expert confirms it – 7 common habits that make you waste money

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

Say goodbye to Social Security benefits from the IRS – they will seize all payments from taxpayers who do not take this step within the estimated time

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS

I have applied for the EITC 2025, when will I get the money from the IRS?

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you don’t live in these states, forget about SNAP Food Stamps in the next few days

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

If you have already sent your tax return to the IRS, your tax refund could arrive on the following dates

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California Find out the eligibility

IRS is updating ways to File Tax Return in California: Find out the eligibility

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

SNAP Benefits Set to Change Forever: 100.000 Families to Be Affected Soon

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

There Are Several Reasons Why the IRS Is Delaying Your Tax Refund

Leave a Comment