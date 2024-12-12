U.S. Retirees to Receive a Social Security Payment of $1,927 Today or Within the Next 7 Days

If you’re a retiree in the U.S., you might be eagerly awaiting your Social Security payment for December 2024 or January 2025. Addressing the payment schedule, eligibility, and benefit amounts can help you plan better. Here’s what you need to know.

December Payments

Social Security payments for December 2024 are issued based on your date of birth and certain eligibility criteria:

December 11: Payments are for those born between the 1st and 10th who began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients are not included.

December 18: Payments are for retirees born between the 11th and 20th, meeting the same criteria.

December 24: Those born between the 21st and 31st will receive their payment early, as December 25 is a federal holiday.

Average and Maximum Benefits

The average retirement benefit for December 2024 is $1,927, but actual payments vary based on lifetime earnings.

Category Benefit Amount Average Retirement Benefit $1,927 Maximum Benefit (2024) $4,873 Maximum Benefit (2025) $5,108

Retirees with high earnings who delay retirement until age 70 can maximize their benefits, receiving a significant boost compared to early filers.

Claiming Retirement Benefits

To claim your Social Security benefits, you must meet these requirements:

Age: Be at least 62 years old. Filing early will reduce your monthly payment. Credits: Earn at least 40 work credits (approximately 10 years of work). Application: Submit a claim and wait for approval. Timing: File up to 4 months before the desired start date for payments.

Boosting Your Monthly Payments

Delaying retirement until age 70 can increase your benefits by about 24%. Workers earning the taxable maximum for 35 years can achieve the highest payments, reaching $5,108 monthly in 2025.

Payment Schedule

The first Social Security payment of 2025 follows a similar schedule:

January 3: SSI payments are delivered early on December 31, 2024, due to the New Year's Day holiday.

: SSI payments are delivered early on December 31, 2024, due to the New Year’s Day holiday. Other Payments: Retirement benefits follow the standard schedule based on birth dates.

Key Takeaways

December payments are divided into three groups based on birth dates.

SSI recipients have a separate payment schedule.

High earners and those delaying retirement until 70 receive the largest benefits.

Filing for benefits early results in reduced monthly payments.

Being aware of these details ensures you receive your payments on time and maximize your benefits.

