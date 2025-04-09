US local news

Types of Rice You Should Avoid If You’re Trying to Eat Healthy

By Joseph

Published on:

Types of Rice You Should Avoid If You're Trying to Eat Healthy

If you’re aiming to eat healthy, certain types of rice should be avoided or consumed in moderation due to their nutritional drawbacks. Below are the types of rice and related factors that may impact your health negatively:

Types of Rice to Avoid or Limit

1. White Rice

White rice is highly processed, with its bran, germ, and hull removed. This processing strips away essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, leaving it nutritionally inferior to whole-grain options like brown rice. Key concerns include:

  • High Glycemic Index (GI): White rice has a GI of 64, which can cause blood sugar spikes and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

  • Low Fiber Content: Its lack of fiber makes it less beneficial for digestion and weight management compared to whole-grain alternatives.

  • Metabolic Syndrome Risk: Regular consumption has been linked to metabolic syndrome, which includes risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

2. Rice Contaminated with Arsenic

Rice grown in polluted areas or regions with high arsenic levels can accumulate this toxic heavy metal. Long-term exposure may increase the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Brown rice tends to contain more arsenic than white rice due to its higher concentration in the bran layer.

3. Packaged Pre-Seasoned Rice

Pre-seasoned or packaged rice often contains added sodium, preservatives, and artificial flavors that can undermine a healthy diet. These options may also include hidden gluten or other additives that are less nutritious.

4. Sticky or Glutinous Rice

Sticky rice is low in nutrients and fiber, making it less ideal for balanced eating. It is primarily composed of carbohydrates and may contribute to rapid blood sugar spikes.

5. Rice Dishes with Added Ingredients

Certain rice dishes made with sauces, seasonings, or gluten-containing ingredients (e.g., soy sauce or flour-based thickeners) can introduce unhealthy components like excess sodium or hidden gluten.

6. Overcooked or Overprocessed Rice

Overcooking or processing rice can reduce its resistant starch content, which is beneficial for gut health and blood sugar control3.

Healthier Alternatives

For a healthier diet:

  • Opt for brown rice, which retains its nutrient-rich bran and germ layers.

  • Consider wild rice or black rice, which are higher in antioxidants and lower in calories.

  • Choose varieties with lower arsenic levels, such as basmati or jasmine rice grown in less polluted regions.

By avoiding these types of rice and choosing nutrient-dense alternatives, you can better align your diet with healthy eating goals.

Source

For You!

Merengue Legend Rubby Pérez Dies After Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

Merengue Legend Rubby Pérez Dies After Nightclub Collapse in Dominican Republic

Tragedy in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Nelson Cruz’s Sister Among Victims

Tragedy in Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Nelson Cruz’s Sister Among Victims

Esteban German, a fellow former MLB player, was supposedly saved from a roof collapse by Tony Blanco.

Esteban German, a fellow former MLB player, was supposedly saved from a roof collapse by Tony Blanco.

Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 113, including governor, ex-MLB players

Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 113, including governor, ex-MLB players

Elyria Man Arrested After Major Drug and Weapons Bust

Elyria Man Arrested After Major Drug and Weapons Bust

Joseph

Recommend For You

IRS $1,400 Refund Deadline File Before April 15, 2025 or Lose the Money

IRS $1,400 Refund Deadline: File Before April 15, 2025 or Lose the Money

IRS Tax Refunds 2025: Deadline Nears as Average Refund Amount Increases

IRS Tax Refunds 2025: Deadline Nears as Average Refund Amount Increases

Alaska's $1,702 Stimulus Payment 2025: Who Gets It and When?

Alaska’s $1,702 Stimulus Payment 2025: Who Gets It and When?

SNAP Food Stamps Payment Schedule for April 2025: What You Need to Know

SNAP Food Stamps Payment Schedule for April 2025: What You Need to Know

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025 Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025: Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions: What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025 Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025: Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays IRS Guidelines Made Simple

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays: IRS Guidelines Made Simple

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

2025 Tax Refunds What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

2025 Tax Refunds: What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

Leave a Comment