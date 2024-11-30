Retirees and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients can expect their Social Security payments to follow a structured schedule this December. While most beneficiaries will receive their payments based on their birthdate, some may qualify for an early payment on December 3, 2024, based on specific eligibility criteria.

Here’s a breakdown of how the December payments are structured, the amounts retirees can expect, and adjustments for the holiday season.

Who Qualifies?

The first Social Security payment in December is scheduled for December 3, 2024, and applies to:

Longtime Recipients: If you started receiving retirement benefits before May 1997, you are automatically eligible for this early payment date. Dual Beneficiaries (Social Security + SSI): Recipients who qualify for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also receive their retirement payment on December 3.

and will also receive their retirement payment on December 3. SSI for December is being paid early on November 29, 2024, as December 1 falls on a weekend.

Retirees Receive

The average Social Security retirement benefit for December 2024 is expected to be $1,927, according to the 2025 COLA Fact Sheet. However, this amount does not yet include the 2.5% COLA increase set to take effect in January 2025, which will boost payments by an average of $50 per month.

Maximum Payments

Your retirement benefit depends on your earnings history, the age at which you filed, and the number of years you worked:

Up to $4,873 if you filed at age 70.

if you filed at age 70. Up to $3,822 if you filed at Full Retirement Age (67 for most retirees).

if you filed at Full Retirement Age (67 for most retirees). Up to $2,710 if you filed at age 62.

These figures reflect the maximum monthly payments based on filing age and work history.

Payment Dates for December

After the December 3 payment, three additional payments will follow, distributed based on the recipient’s birthdate.

Payment Date Eligibility December 11 Birthdates from the 1st to the 10th. December 18 Birthdates from the 11th to the 20th. December 24 Birthdates from the 21st to the 31st.

December 24 Payment

The final payment in December is scheduled for Tuesday, December 24, instead of Wednesday, December 25, as Christmas Day is a Federal Holiday. Social Security adjusts payments to ensure recipients receive their benefits on time, even during holidays.

Receive Your Payment

To qualify for any Social Security payment, including the early December 3 disbursement, you must have:

Filed for Social Security benefits.

Received approval from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Ensure your bank details and personal information are up to date with the SSA to avoid delays in receiving your payment.

Addressing the December 2024 Social Security payment schedule helps retirees and SSI recipients plan their finances effectively. Whether you’re receiving your payment on December 3 or later in the month, being informed about the process ensures a stress-free holiday season.

