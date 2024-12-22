US local news

Two Pacific Northwest nonprofits are among the newest recipients of donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

By Oliver

Published on:

Two Pacific Northwest nonprofits are among the newest recipients of donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Two nonprofits operating in Oregon and Washington recently received news they’re among nearly 200 organizations across the nation who are receiving funds this year from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Craft3, a nonprofit community development organization in the Pacific Northwest, will receive $15 million. It is the organization’s second big grant from Scott, adding to the $10 million received in 2020.

Scott also plans to give $1.5 million to The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, a nonprofit serving 57 tribes in Oregon, Washington and other western states. In a blog post on Wednesday on her site Yield Giving, Scott announced she’s giving 199 organizations a total of $2 billion.

In all, Scott has so far given away $19.2 billion, something she began in 2019 after divorcing Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the richest men in the world.

Scott said, “roughly 75% of them are non-profits that support the economic security and opportunity of people who are struggling by improving access to affordable housing, jobs that provide stability for themselves and their families, child development and post-secondary education, healthcare, and financial counseling, business coaching, and low-interest rate loans focused on increasing economic potential and building wealth.

” She also shared information about shifting her approach to giving.

“I’ve asked the investment team helping me manage the assets I’m working to give away to source funds and companies focused on for-profit solutions to these challenges,” Scott said. In her blog post, Scott went on to explain that the shift was aimed at maximizing help for people and groups who need it rather than lining the pockets of money managers.

“When I make gifts, rather than withdrawing funds from a bank account or from a stock portfolio that increases the wealth and influence of leaders who already have it, I’d like to withdraw them from a portfolio of investments in mission-aligned ventures, with leaders from the populations they are serving, or from generally undercapitalized groups like women and people of color,” Scott said.

Scott’s gifts this month follow an earlier round of giving in March. In that round, she distributed $640 million to 361 nonprofits. Four organizations in Oregon and Southwest Washington received gifts. Those included $2 million for Raphael House of Portland, $2 million for Familias en Accion, $1 million for Jackson Street Youth Services and $2 million for Council for the Homeless.

SOURCE

For You!

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

For the first time, squirrels were witnessed hunting and killing tiny creatures

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Last week, unemployment claims in California declined

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Florida is winning the political battle against California as Trump takes office

Bird flu California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Bird flu: California announces a state of emergency, as the United States sees its first severe human case

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Police said a drunk driver crashed into two SJPD patrol cars

Oliver

Recommend For You

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

Leave a Comment