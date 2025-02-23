Owosso

Two Mississippi schools make the Niche list of best Christian colleges and universities

By Oliver

Published on:

Did you know that two Mississippi universities are ranked among the top Christian colleges in the nation?

Niche ranks higher education organisations throughout the country. The rankings are based on factors such as academics, diversity, athletics, campus, party scene, and value.

The website ranked William Carey University in the top ten best Christian colleges in the country, and Mississippi College in the top fifteen. See how they did.

What’s the highest ranking Christian college in Mississippi?

William Carey is ranked No. 10 on Niche’s list of the best Christian colleges in the country.

It received an A- overall. The highest scores were in academics and diversity. The school also received high scores for athletics, value, and campus. But the party scene got a C.

The university ranked third among the best colleges and universities in Mississippi. Niche also ranks it 11th among the Best Colleges for Education in America.

2025 Best Christian Colleges in America

Here’s how Niche ranked the best Christian colleges:

  1. Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
  2. Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
  3. Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
  4. Wheaton College – Illinois in Wheaton, Illinois.
  5. College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri.
  6. Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California.
  7. St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
  8. Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
  9. Biola University in la Mirada, California.
  10. William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mississippi College among best Christian colleges in country

Mississippi College in Clinton was ranked No. 14 on Niche’s list of the best colleges and No. 4 for the best four-year schools in Mississippi.

It also received an A- with the highest scores in academics and diversity. The college does well in athletics, value, and campus scoring. It received a C+ for the party scene.

